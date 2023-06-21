The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 basic foods that weaken your immunity

Berlinda Entsie

Consuming too much of these foods could weaken your immunity.

Coffee
Coffee

The food you fill your plate with says a lot about your overall health. Sometimes, even while certain meals may be deemed nutritious, they aren’t necessarily good for your health.

Food nourishes our body, providing us not just with energy to function, but also protecting ourselves from harmful germs and infections.

However, in this age of fast food, not every food that we eat is good for us. Instead, some of these consumed in high amounts or regularly can be harmful to our health and immune system.

Here are 4 food varieties you must avoid or limit as much as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Sugar

Eating too much sugar can weaken the immune system. Now if you are conscious of your sugar intake, you might be avoiding adding white sugar to your daily tea, coffee or milk. However, sugar sneaks into our daily diet through foods we may not be aware of, such as ketchup and sports drinks. Also, if you have a sweet tooth and often give in to your urges to eat brownies and jalebis, you might be in trouble.

Sugar causes inflammation in the body, which is a leading cause of many diseases. Sugar can also suppress your immune system cells, which help your body by attacking viruses and bacteria.

  • Coffee

Drinking too much coffee can interfere with the body's ability to absorb minerals such as iron and calcium. These minerals are important for a strong immune system. Too much caffeine consumption can also disrupt your sleep patterns, which can weaken the immune system over time.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Processed meat

Processed meat is that which has been preserved by curing, salting, smoking, drying or canning. This includes sausages, hot dogs, salami etc. Processed meat is often high in saturated fat, sodium, as well as chemicals that can weaken your immune system.

  • Alcohol

Heavy drinking can suppress your immune system, making you more vulnerable to infections. One such example is your lungs. It can impact the immune cells that protect your lungs, and also reduce the ability to remove mucus from your lungs. Alcohol can also interfere with your body's ability to produce white blood cells, which are responsible for protecting your body from infections.

Recommended articles

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 basic foods that weaken your immunity

4 basic foods that weaken your immunity

Trevor Ombija falls in love again after healing from heartbreak

Trevor Ombija falls in love again after healing from heartbreak

5 must-have dresses for every occasion

5 must-have dresses for every occasion

What do men look for in side chicks?

What do men look for in side chicks?

Fighting with your partner helps you live longer - Study

Fighting with your partner helps you live longer - Study

3 health dangers of eating uncooked salt

3 health dangers of eating uncooked salt

3 Stefano Ricci fashion pieces Ruto owns that are worth a combined Sh756K

3 Stefano Ricci fashion pieces Ruto owns that are worth a combined Sh756K

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking

Story time redefined - Cadbury's gift of connection & wonder

Story time redefined - Cadbury's gift of connection & wonder

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sprinkling salt to food

3 health dangers of eating uncooked salt

Donating blood

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

A well-nourished scalp plays a crucial role in promoting hair growth and maintaining overall hair health. (Credit: Sunday Edit)

3 reasons you need a scalp massager

Simple practices to ensure that your dyed hair remains strong, lustrous, and ready to make a lasting impression.

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking