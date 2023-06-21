4 basic foods that weaken your immunity

Food nourishes our body, providing us not just with energy to function, but also protecting ourselves from harmful germs and infections.

However, in this age of fast food, not every food that we eat is good for us. Instead, some of these consumed in high amounts or regularly can be harmful to our health and immune system.

Here are 4 food varieties you must avoid or limit as much as possible.

Sugar

Eating too much sugar can weaken the immune system. Now if you are conscious of your sugar intake, you might be avoiding adding white sugar to your daily tea, coffee or milk. However, sugar sneaks into our daily diet through foods we may not be aware of, such as ketchup and sports drinks. Also, if you have a sweet tooth and often give in to your urges to eat brownies and jalebis, you might be in trouble.

Sugar causes inflammation in the body, which is a leading cause of many diseases. Sugar can also suppress your immune system cells, which help your body by attacking viruses and bacteria.

Coffee

Drinking too much coffee can interfere with the body's ability to absorb minerals such as iron and calcium. These minerals are important for a strong immune system. Too much caffeine consumption can also disrupt your sleep patterns, which can weaken the immune system over time.

Processed meat

Processed meat is that which has been preserved by curing, salting, smoking, drying or canning. This includes sausages, hot dogs, salami etc. Processed meat is often high in saturated fat, sodium, as well as chemicals that can weaken your immune system.

Alcohol