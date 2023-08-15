The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 foods to eat for bigger breasts and bum

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Foods to eat for bigger breasts and bum you may have tried exercising, done squats and cardio, and all that there is to do but the progress is slow and it’s taking time to achieve your desired results.

Foods to eat for bigger breasts and bum
Foods to eat for bigger breasts and bum

Surgery is not in the books for you because you find them expensive or risky, worry no more these foods have been compiled to aid you on your journey to acquiring a desirable figure in a more healthy and safe way.

Soy; be it soy milk or adding soybean powder to your cereals whichever way you want to consume it. Soy has tremendous health benefits plus due to its richness in estrogen levels, it has the ability to help you gain weight in your bust, hips, and bum for a much more feminine shape.

Corn; or maize whatever name you want to call it, corn is part of the foods that aid in bodybuilding and can help you gain the desired body you’re looking for. So yes feel free to add Kenkey to your diet plan, and blend that ‘mashke’ if you’re planning on gaining some weight in these areas.

Groundnut; some call it peanuts. Do you know that they are rich in fats and oils that are good for the body and aside from the fact that they taste so good they help you gain healthy weight in your bust in bum just the way you like it

ADVERTISEMENT

Fruits; fruits like bananas, pineapples, mangoes, etc, can support your quest to weight gain in a much healthy way. So go ahead and make some smoothies and enjoy them, they’re good for you and will help you gain some healthy weight.

It is important to know that these foods won’t make you drastically busty or increase your backside tremendously in a matter of days, it takes consistency, dedication, and the right workout routine to achieve your desired results.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

These underwear colours are undetectable beneath white clothes

These underwear colours are undetectable beneath white clothes

Women are at a higher risk of getting a stroke, here’s why

Women are at a higher risk of getting a stroke, here’s why

Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him

Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him

4 foods to eat for bigger breasts and bum

4 foods to eat for bigger breasts and bum

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

21 sexual fetishes and kinks you've never heard of before

21 sexual fetishes and kinks you've never heard of before

Accra's public transport: A glimpse into the trotro experience

Accra's public transport: A glimpse into the trotro experience

How to survive on a Sh30,000 salary in Kenya

How to survive on a Sh30,000 salary in Kenya

How a broken heart inspired one of the most iconic bracelets

How a broken heart inspired one of the most iconic bracelets

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Help your daughter to embrace her journey to womanhood [Chopra]

Vagina hygiene you must teach your teenage girl!

Woman on a pink swim ring [Photo: Kindel Media]

3 reasons why you should learn how to swim

Lefties and their struggles [Pinterest]

5 struggles only left-handed people can relate with

The dangers of switching a child from left to right [factscatalogue]

10 dangerous consequences of switching from left-handedness to the right hand