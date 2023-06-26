The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 best tips to prevent your armpit from sweating, odour

Berlinda Entsie

Armpit sweating is a physiological function that helps control body temperature and cools the body down when it becomes too warm. However, some people may suffer from excessive and bothersome armpit sweating.

Man with sweaty and smally armpit

While minimal perspiration is common and poses no major issues, excessive perspiration is a concern. It can drench your favourite top or dress, and those visible sweat marks can be uncomfortable and annoying.

Excessive underarm sweating can make you feel really uncomfortable especially if the problem persists. This can significantly affect your daily life but fortunately, you can manage this at home.

To learn how to reduce armpit sweating naturally, here are some daily tips for you:

  • Practice good hygiene
Maintaining proper hygiene is essential in controlling underarm sweating. Wash your underarms with antibacterial soap regularly to prevent bacterial growth that can contribute to odour. Dry your underarms thoroughly after showering.

  • Wear breathable fabrics and dress strategically

Opt for natural fabrics such as cotton, linen or bamboo that allow air circulation and help absorb moisture. Avoid synthetic materials like nylon or polyester that trap heat and moisture, exacerbating sweating.

Also, opt for loose-fitting clothing that promotes airflow and reduces friction against your skin. Avoid tight-fitting or restrictive clothing that can increase sweating and make you feel more uncomfortable.

  • Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of water helps regulate your body temperature and can reduce sweating. Aim for at least eight glasses of water per day to stay hydrated and maintain overall bodily functions.

  • Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight can contribute to excessive sweating. By maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise, you can reduce overall sweating, including underarm sweating.

  • Manage stress

Stress and anxiety can trigger excessive sweating. Use stress-reduction strategies like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing exercises, as well as indulging in hobbies and other enjoyable activities. Additionally, consider seeking professional help if stress becomes overwhelming.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

