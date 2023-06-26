5 best tips to prevent your armpit from sweating, odour

Excessive underarm sweating can make you feel really uncomfortable especially if the problem persists. This can significantly affect your daily life but fortunately, you can manage this at home.

To learn how to reduce armpit sweating naturally, here are some daily tips for you:

Practice good hygiene

Maintaining proper hygiene is essential in controlling underarm sweating. Wash your underarms with antibacterial soap regularly to prevent bacterial growth that can contribute to odour. Dry your underarms thoroughly after showering.

Wear breathable fabrics and dress strategically

Opt for natural fabrics such as cotton, linen or bamboo that allow air circulation and help absorb moisture. Avoid synthetic materials like nylon or polyester that trap heat and moisture, exacerbating sweating.

Also, opt for loose-fitting clothing that promotes airflow and reduces friction against your skin. Avoid tight-fitting or restrictive clothing that can increase sweating and make you feel more uncomfortable.

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps regulate your body temperature and can reduce sweating. Aim for at least eight glasses of water per day to stay hydrated and maintain overall bodily functions.

Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight can contribute to excessive sweating. By maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise, you can reduce overall sweating, including underarm sweating.

Manage stress