5 body parts that age and wrinkle faster than others - and how to care for them

Some parts of your body age faster than the rest that is why it is so important to take care of it especially when you are younger.

Here are five body parts that age faster than the rest.

Knees

Walking involves your knees and they are frequently overworked. This can cause the skin to stretch and eventually wrinkle. As you age, your knees also lose suppleness and collagen, so moisturize them often.

Eye

You know how wrinkles appear around the eyes, especially when you are tired and make you look old and haggard. That's why you should take care of the skin surrounding your eyes.

While applying products like concealer and foundation under the eye, don't drag it around your ages, your fingers on it and just gently pat it in. Also, use under-eye serums and creams in the same way.

Chest and neck

Your neck and chest can also get wrinkles and fine lines, even before your face. Because it is thinner and more sensitive than the skin on the rest of your body, the skin on your neck is one of the first body parts to age.

Use moisturizer and sunscreen on your chest and neck.

Hands

Your hands begin to age in your 20s. You use your hands for virtually every task, so they are constantly exposed to numerous substances because of the different activities.