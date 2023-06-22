The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 creative ways to keep your skin supple and youthful

Samiah Ogunlowo

Having supple and youthful skin is a goal for many people.

Achieving a radiant complexion can be as simple as incorporating a few creative techniques into your regular skincare routine. (Credit: Black Girl Health)
Caring for your skin doesn't have to feel overwhelming or complicated. In fact, achieving a radiant complexion can be as simple as incorporating a few creative techniques into your regular skincare routine.

Here are five creative ways to keep your skin supple and youthful, helping you achieve a radiant and healthy complexion;

Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day helps to keep your skin moisturized from within.
One of the simplest yet most effective ways to maintain supple skin is by staying hydrated. Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day helps to keep your skin moisturized from within.

Additionally, incorporating hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and citrus fruits into your diet can provide a natural boost of hydration, resulting in plump and glowing skin.

DIY face masks can be a fun and effective way to nourish your skin.
Indulging in DIY face masks can be a fun and effective way to nourish your skin. Ingredients like honey, yogurt, avocado, and oatmeal can be combined to create hydrating and revitalizing masks.

These natural ingredients provide essential nutrients, promote collagen production, and leave your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Gentle massage techniques can help stimulate blood circulation, promote lymphatic drainage, and relax facial muscles.
Facial massages not only feel luxurious but also offer numerous benefits for your skin.

Gentle massage techniques can help stimulate blood circulation, promote lymphatic drainage, and relax facial muscles. Incorporating facial massages into your skincare routine can help improve skin elasticity, reduce puffiness, and enhance the overall appearance of your skin.

Make sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF before heading outdoors.
Sun protection is crucial for maintaining youthful skin. Exposure to harmful UV rays can lead to premature aging, wrinkles, and dark spots. Make sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF before heading outdoors.

Wearing protective clothing, like hats and sunglasses, can also provide an extra layer of defense against the sun's damaging effects.

During sleep, your body repairs and rejuvenates itself.
Adequate sleep plays a significant role in keeping your skin youthful. During sleep, your body repairs and rejuvenates itself.

Lack of sleep can lead to dull complexion, fine lines, and under-eye circles. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to allow your skin to regenerate and maintain its natural radiance.

Achieving and maintaining supple and youthful skin doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. By incorporating these five creative methods into your skincare routine, you can nourish and revitalize your skin naturally.

Remember, consistency is key when it comes to skincare, so embrace these practices as part of your daily routine for long-lasting results.

