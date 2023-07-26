The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn't know

Temi Iwalaiye

April is caesarean Awareness month, and we decided to share some facts about caesarean section.

Facts about C-section [istock]
The fascinating history of caesarean deliveries goes back to historic times. The word "Cesarean" actually originates from the Latin word "Caesus," which means "cut". It referred to the process of severing the mother's abdomen and uterus to give birth to the child.

  1. In the past, caesarean deliveries were typically done to preserve the baby's life when the mother died during childbirth. However, because of the lack of anaesthesia and the danger of infection, the surgery resulted in death for the mother and child.
  2. Having a caesarean section may raise the chance of postpartum haemorrhage, and infection, and affect subsequent pregnancies. Elective C-Sections can increase the risk of complications for both mother and baby, complications such as infections, bleeding, and breathing issues.
  3. Although a caesarean delivery may be critical to saving a life in some circumstances, it is not always necessary.
  4. C-Sections will become necessary to protect mother and child when there are maternal and foetal health issues like placenta previa (where the placenta is at the bottom of the uterus), foetal distress, or a huge baby making a vaginal delivery dangerous. 
  5. Elective caesarean deliveries, where women prefer to undergo a C-section even when it is not medically necessary because of fear of pain, have become popular these days. Medical professionals are raising alarm about the dangers.

Temi Iwalaiye

