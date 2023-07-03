The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 foods that put you in a good mood

Berlinda Entsie

It is hard to be in a good mood when you're feeling hungry or if your body is lacking key nutrients.

Lady eating food for good mood
Lady eating food for good mood

Food can play a major role in making anyone feel better if they know the right type. Certain foods can also help one fight bad mood, depression, stress and anxiety.

While no one food is a cure-all, and you should certainly consult a doctor if you think you're exhibiting symptoms of depression, there are several foods that have been scientifically proven to put you in a good mood. Here's the list below:

  • Oatmeal

Oatmeal is rich in tryptophan which is a type of amino acid and it instantly increases your serotonin levels. Apart from it contains high amounts of magnesium that relieves depression thereby having a calming effect. Having oatmeal in the morning for breakfast can be the best option to reduce your anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Bananas

Bananas contain tryptophan which helps regulate mood. Bananas contain vitamin-B and 6 which help with boosting serotonin-the happy chemical. Since it’s rich in potassium too, potassium-rich fruits help in reducing stress and anxiety thus making you feel relaxed.

  • Green tea

Green tea contains mood-boosting ingredients like amino acid L-theanine, which helps with anxiety. Since it contains some amount of caffeine, its combination with L-theanine helps with improving attention and increases dopamine and serotonin. Green tea also increases brain cognitive function.

  • Fish 
ADVERTISEMENT

According to research, the omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids present in fish may be mood stabilizers, playing a role in mental well-being.

  • Mushrooms

Mushrooms are one of the few natural food sources of vitamin D, which tends to be low in people with depression. They are also sources of B vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants, all of which support healthy moods.

According to research, mushrooms are high in the antioxidant ergothioneine, which could be responsible for their positive effect on mood. This antioxidant may lower oxidative stress, reducing the symptoms of depression.

Recommended articles

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TikToker Brian Chira explains why he took HIV medication live on camera

TikToker Brian Chira explains why he took HIV medication live on camera

5 foods that put you in a good mood

5 foods that put you in a good mood

How to get rid of body pain after sitting down all day at work

How to get rid of body pain after sitting down all day at work

All you need to know about female condoms and why more women should use them

All you need to know about female condoms and why more women should use them

53-year-old Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

53-year-old Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

Here's why rebound after a breakup may not be a bad idea at all

Here's why rebound after a breakup may not be a bad idea at all

8 bedroom tips for a good night's sleep, using the ancient practice of Feng Shui

8 bedroom tips for a good night's sleep, using the ancient practice of Feng Shui

5 reasons dogs always sniff people's butts and crotches

5 reasons dogs always sniff people's butts and crotches

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man with sweaty and smally armpit

5 best tips to prevent your armpit from sweating, odour

Why dogs smell your private areas [Dodo]

5 reasons dogs always sniff people's butts and crotches

Why-You-Should-Never-Sleep-With-Your-Phone (Reader's Digest)

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

All you need to know about female condoms [Path]

All you need to know about female condoms and why more women should use them