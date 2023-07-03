5 foods that put you in a good mood

While no one food is a cure-all, and you should certainly consult a doctor if you think you're exhibiting symptoms of depression, there are several foods that have been scientifically proven to put you in a good mood. Here's the list below:

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is rich in tryptophan which is a type of amino acid and it instantly increases your serotonin levels. Apart from it contains high amounts of magnesium that relieves depression thereby having a calming effect. Having oatmeal in the morning for breakfast can be the best option to reduce your anxiety.

Bananas

Bananas contain tryptophan which helps regulate mood. Bananas contain vitamin-B and 6 which help with boosting serotonin-the happy chemical. Since it’s rich in potassium too, potassium-rich fruits help in reducing stress and anxiety thus making you feel relaxed.

Green tea

Green tea contains mood-boosting ingredients like amino acid L-theanine, which helps with anxiety. Since it contains some amount of caffeine, its combination with L-theanine helps with improving attention and increases dopamine and serotonin. Green tea also increases brain cognitive function.

Fish

According to research, the omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids present in fish may be mood stabilizers, playing a role in mental well-being.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are one of the few natural food sources of vitamin D, which tends to be low in people with depression. They are also sources of B vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants, all of which support healthy moods.