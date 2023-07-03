Food can play a major role in making anyone feel better if they know the right type. Certain foods can also help one fight bad mood, depression, stress and anxiety.
5 foods that put you in a good mood
It is hard to be in a good mood when you're feeling hungry or if your body is lacking key nutrients.
While no one food is a cure-all, and you should certainly consult a doctor if you think you're exhibiting symptoms of depression, there are several foods that have been scientifically proven to put you in a good mood. Here's the list below:
- Oatmeal
Oatmeal is rich in tryptophan which is a type of amino acid and it instantly increases your serotonin levels. Apart from it contains high amounts of magnesium that relieves depression thereby having a calming effect. Having oatmeal in the morning for breakfast can be the best option to reduce your anxiety.
- Bananas
Bananas contain tryptophan which helps regulate mood. Bananas contain vitamin-B and 6 which help with boosting serotonin-the happy chemical. Since it’s rich in potassium too, potassium-rich fruits help in reducing stress and anxiety thus making you feel relaxed.
- Green tea
Green tea contains mood-boosting ingredients like amino acid L-theanine, which helps with anxiety. Since it contains some amount of caffeine, its combination with L-theanine helps with improving attention and increases dopamine and serotonin. Green tea also increases brain cognitive function.
- Fish
According to research, the omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids present in fish may be mood stabilizers, playing a role in mental well-being.
- Mushrooms
Mushrooms are one of the few natural food sources of vitamin D, which tends to be low in people with depression. They are also sources of B vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants, all of which support healthy moods.
According to research, mushrooms are high in the antioxidant ergothioneine, which could be responsible for their positive effect on mood. This antioxidant may lower oxidative stress, reducing the symptoms of depression.
