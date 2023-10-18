5 habits that experts believe could mean you're a genius

Intelligence is the ability to adapt, learn from experiences, and shape our world as we see fit.

Psychologist Howard Gardner, for instance, suggests that there are eight different kinds of intelligence. These include naturalist, musical, logical-mathematical, existential, interpersonal, bodily-kinesthetic, linguistic, intrapersonal and spatial intelligence.

When we talk about genius, smarts, and intelligence, it's not all about being a human encyclopedia. It encompasses a wide spectrum, from emotional intelligence (how we handle our own and others' emotions) to sexual intelligence (awareness of the complexities of sexuality) and social intelligence (how well we interact with people).

ADVERTISEMENT

But, being a genius is not limited to definitions; that's not all there is to it. Sometimes, your genius shines through in the quirkiest, weirdest and most unexpected habits.

Here are some of them:

Being fashionably late

If you find yourself constantly running behind schedule, you might just be more intelligent than you think.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

In her book Never Be Late Again, time management expert Diana Delonzor suggests that people who are always late tend to be naturally more optimistic. They believe they can accomplish more in less time, a characteristic that's linked to creative thinking. Experts from San Diego State University also revealed that this "time-bending" ability gives latecomers more room for creative problem-solving. It turns out that a little tardiness can boost your creativity so, the next time you're running late, remember, you can't rush greatness.

Worrying

It's a common belief that worrying is a sign of anxiety and distress, but experts suggest it might be a reflection of a highly active imagination. Personality expert Adam Perkins once said, "High scorers on neuroticism have a highly active imagination, which acts as a built-in threat generator." This simply means that the more you worry, the more your mind's running on high-octane creativity. That’s the level of genius.

Daydreaming

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Daydreaming is not necessarily a sign of being unfocused. Quite the opposite, in fact. We normally would associate daydreaming with a lack of focus, but it might be a sign of genius and abundant brain capacity. A study from the Georgia Institute of Technology found that people who daydream more often tend to have greater intellectual and creative abilities. These daydreamers even show more efficient brain systems in MRI scans. So, when you're lost in thought or daydreaming during a meeting, it's not necessarily a sign of distraction, your mind is simply too advanced to stay fixed on one thing for too long.

Talking to yourself

Caught talking to yourself? Don't stress, it's just another sign that you might be a genius. Psychologists Gary Lupyan and Daniel Swingley suggest that verbalising your thoughts can be helpful when searching for lost objects, explaining that highly intelligent and successful people do it more often. Intelligent people have incredibly active minds, with their brains constantly buzzing with ideas and thoughts. Talking to yourself can also reduce stress and help you focus better. As Stephen Hawking once said, "Quiet people have the loudest minds."

Not caring about fashion