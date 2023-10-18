The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 habits that experts believe could mean you're a genius

Anna Ajayi

What is intelligence, really? Do our smarts, our genius, really come down to just a number on a piece of paper?

You might be a genius if you have some of these habits [Medium]
You might be a genius if you have some of these habits [Medium]

Intelligence is the ability to adapt, learn from experiences, and shape our world as we see fit.

Psychologist Howard Gardner, for instance, suggests that there are eight different kinds of intelligence. These include naturalist, musical, logical-mathematical, existential, interpersonal, bodily-kinesthetic, linguistic, intrapersonal and spatial intelligence.

When we talk about genius, smarts, and intelligence, it's not all about being a human encyclopedia. It encompasses a wide spectrum, from emotional intelligence (how we handle our own and others' emotions) to sexual intelligence (awareness of the complexities of sexuality) and social intelligence (how well we interact with people).

ADVERTISEMENT

But, being a genius is not limited to definitions; that's not all there is to it. Sometimes, your genius shines through in the quirkiest, weirdest and most unexpected habits.

Here are some of them:

If you find yourself constantly running behind schedule, you might just be more intelligent than you think.

Alwyas running late? Might be a sign of genius [Pinterest]
Alwyas running late? Might be a sign of genius [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In her book Never Be Late Again, time management expert Diana Delonzor suggests that people who are always late tend to be naturally more optimistic. They believe they can accomplish more in less time, a characteristic that's linked to creative thinking. Experts from San Diego State University also revealed that this "time-bending" ability gives latecomers more room for creative problem-solving. It turns out that a little tardiness can boost your creativity so, the next time you're running late, remember, you can't rush greatness.

It's a common belief that worrying is a sign of anxiety and distress, but experts suggest it might be a reflection of a highly active imagination. Personality expert Adam Perkins once said, "High scorers on neuroticism have a highly active imagination, which acts as a built-in threat generator." This simply means that the more you worry, the more your mind's running on high-octane creativity. That’s the level of genius.

Being a daydreamer could mean you're a genius [iStock]
Being a daydreamer could mean you're a genius [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Daydreaming is not necessarily a sign of being unfocused. Quite the opposite, in fact. We normally would associate daydreaming with a lack of focus, but it might be a sign of genius and abundant brain capacity. A study from the Georgia Institute of Technology found that people who daydream more often tend to have greater intellectual and creative abilities. These daydreamers even show more efficient brain systems in MRI scans. So, when you're lost in thought or daydreaming during a meeting, it's not necessarily a sign of distraction, your mind is simply too advanced to stay fixed on one thing for too long.

Caught talking to yourself? Don't stress, it's just another sign that you might be a genius. Psychologists Gary Lupyan and Daniel Swingley suggest that verbalising your thoughts can be helpful when searching for lost objects, explaining that highly intelligent and successful people do it more often. Intelligent people have incredibly active minds, with their brains constantly buzzing with ideas and thoughts. Talking to yourself can also reduce stress and help you focus better. As Stephen Hawking once said, "Quiet people have the loudest minds."

For some, fashion is a must, while for others, it's an afterthought. If you're in the category of "others," you might be onto something. After all, some of the world's bests, like Mark Zuckerberg aren't particularly known for their dress sense. So, unless you're a Nigerian fashion celebrity, it's perfectly fine if you prioritise substance over style.

Recommended articles

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond's children bid tearful farewell to their father after South Africa visit [WATCH]

Diamond's children bid tearful farewell to their father after South Africa visit [WATCH]

10 qualities of a potential long-term partner, according to AI

10 qualities of a potential long-term partner, according to AI

Don't check your phone first thing in the morning, here's why

Don't check your phone first thing in the morning, here's why

OktobaFest East Africa Experience: A celebration of culture through beer, music & more

OktobaFest East Africa Experience: A celebration of culture through beer, music & more

10 crazy house help habits employers might not know

10 crazy house help habits employers might not know

7 hot girl jewellery essentials

7 hot girl jewellery essentials

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

Britney Spears had an abortion for Justin Timberlake when they were both 19

Britney Spears had an abortion for Justin Timberlake when they were both 19

The scary part of being a single older woman & how to enjoy life in the meantime

The scary part of being a single older woman & how to enjoy life in the meantime

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

It shouldn't surprise you that some women have wet dreams too [SheKnows]

Both men and women experience wet dreams, here's why it happens

Ways to increase your chance of giving birth to twins [pinterest]

Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

Infections you can get from kissing [beautylish]

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing

Belly wrapping can be a valuable part of your postpartum recovery [Parents]

5 ways to wrap your post-pregnancy belly as a new mom