5 incredible fruits that can get rid of headaches

Temi Iwalaiye

If you hate drugs, and you have a headache, eating these fruits can bring relief.

How to reduce headaches [istockphoto]
Headaches can be categorized into two main groups: primary, which occurs independently of other factors, and secondary, which can be a sign of different conditions like sinus infections, illnesses, drug side effects, or caffeine withdrawal. Most primary headaches, like those brought on by stress, or lack of sleep, don't linger for very long and are treatable.

Food, fruits, and drinks can either cause headaches or bring relief. Here are five fruits that bring relief:

Bananas are a quick and simple way to prevent a migraine attack or a case of hypoglycemia, which could result in a headache.

In addition to being a fantastic source of magnesium, which helps with headaches, bananas are a great snack for regaining energy quickly.

Bananas have hydration benefits since they contain roughly 74 percent water.

Do you know that many people believe that watermelon is a vegetable and not a fruit? Unexpectedly, watermelon contains a lot of water as well. It contains 92 per cent water. You can keep hydrated by getting plenty of water, both by drinking it and by eating foods that are high in water content.

Drinking enough water is crucial for overall health, including migraines. According to the American Migraine Foundation, almost one in three migraine sufferers have dehydration as a trigger.

These fruits will help you get rid of headaches [istockphoto]
In addition to its delicious taste, fresh pineapple has the remarkable ability to alleviate headache symptoms. Since ancient times, the natural painkiller bromelain has been associated with pain relief. It also has anti-inflammatory qualities that can reduce headaches.

Just like watermelon, cucumber can help prevent dehydration. The very hydrating, 95% water-containing cucumber is an excellent choice for a light snack that can help with headaches.

Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries are just a few of the berries you can choose from. The high antioxidant content of berries may help reduce sinus pressure and relieve headaches.

