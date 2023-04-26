The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 kitchen ingredients you can use to lighten dark lips

Berlinda Entsie

Soft and pink lips are something we all desire.

How to lighten dark lips
How to lighten dark lips

Dark-pigmented lips are a concern to many, but with simple remedies, you can easily lighten your lips, and make them soft and pink.

Dark lips can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, lifestyle habits, and certain medical conditions. Depending on the severity of the pigmentation some remedies may take time to show results. It's also important to avoid habits like smoking or excessive caffeine intake, which can cause darkening of the lips.

There are several home remedies that can help you treat dark lips. Here are a few tips that you can follow to overcome this issue.

  • Cucumber
Cucumber has cooling and lightening properties that can help to reduce pigmentation on your lips.

Method

Cut a cucumber into slices and rub them on your lips for a few minutes. Leave it on for about 10 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

  • Lemon juice

Lemon is a natural bleaching agent and can help to lighten dark lips.

Method

Apply some lemon juice on your lips and leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing it off with water. Do this daily for the best results.

  • Sugar scrub

Sugar scrub help to exfoliate your lips and remove dead skin cells that can cause darkening.

Method

Mix some sugar with olive oil or honey to make a scrub. Gently massage this on your lips for a few minutes and then rinse it off.

  • Beetroot juice

Beetroot is rich in antioxidants and can help to lighten dark lips.

Method

Simply apply some beetroot juice on your lips before going to bed and leave it on overnight. Rinse it off in the morning.

  • Almond oil

Almond oil is rich in vitamin E and can help to moisturize and lighten dark lips.

Method

Apply some almond oil on your lips before going to bed and leave it on overnight.

