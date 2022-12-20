5 natural ingredients that work as a hydrating facial mask

Here’s how you can use DIY remedies with products in your kitchen and look good on a budget.

Turmeric

Not only does turmeric reduce pain, improve liver function and reduce the risk of cancer, but it is also known to improve skin health due to its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties.

It also removes dark circles, reduces wrinkles, and enhances collagen production. You can use turmeric as a face mask by adding water to a tablespoon of turmeric, applying the paste on your face and neck, letting it soak into your skin for about ten minutes then rinsing it off with clean water.

Egg whites

Egg whites have been known for skin tightening effects and for absorbing excess oil from the skin due to their main nutritional component, protein.

You can also count on them to help you achieve healthy, radiant skin. To use an egg whites mask, you have to separate the egg white from the yolk.

In a bowl, you can add lemon juice, honey, coconut oil, or yogurt to your paste. Apply the mask to your skin, leave it on for about 15 minutes then rinse it off with clean water. Continued use of this mask will also destroy acne-causing bacteria.

Honey

Raw honey has been used since ancient times to fight acne and pimples, reverse aging, lighten scars, cleanse pores, exfoliate the skin, hydrate skin, add a natural glow and the list goes on and on.

Honey is a storehouse of essential nutrients, minerals, and vitamins that are good for your skin.

You can use a basic honey mask, a lemon and honey face mask or a coffee and honey face mask.

Use 1 to 2 tablespoons of honey. Add a few drops of lemon juice or rose water. Apply on your face and neck and leave for at least 15 minutes before you wash it off. The good thing about honey is that you can use it daily.

Rice water

Rice water has been used in Asian beauty rituals for centuries; it is the secret behind clear and glowing skin. Studies show that it is rich in amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, and contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

It can also be used to mattify oily skin and for skin brightening. To achieve this, you need to soak rice for about 30 minutes, strain the water and store it in a spraying bottle then refrigerate it.

You can use this water to wash your face, then rinse off with clean water. Or you can use a cotton ball or pad to apply it wherever needed.

It is advisable to use it in the morning and evening. Before using rice water it’s important to have good rice that is free of pesticides or any harmful products that may affect your face.

Potatoes

Potatoes are believed to contain azelaic acid which acts as a natural skin-brightening agent. They also have high iron content which promotes a healthy, and radiant complexion.

This is why potatoes reverse aging, lighten dark circles, cure sunburns and erase acne marks.

To achieve all this and more, grate a half or full potato into a bowl.

Add a teaspoon of turmeric, this is optional. Apply the paste to your neck and face then leave it for about 15 minutes before rinsing it off with clean water.