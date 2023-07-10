The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 natural ways to cure body odour without using deodorant

Anna Ajayi

Dealing with body odour can be uncomfortable, not just for you, but also for the people around you, and it can sometimes lead to embarrassment.

Practise good hygiene [Pinterest]

Most people use deodorants to hide or prevent body odour, but these deodorants often have chemicals you may want to avoid.

Luckily, there are natural remedies besides regular deodorants that can help you treat body odour.

Instead of relying on these temporary perfumes that wear out eventually, you can try different natural remedies that will effectively combat body odour.

Here are five effective home remedies to get rid of your body odour:

Apple cider Vinegar is a fermented juice made from crushed apples. Mix it with water and apply it to your underarms using cotton wool. Let it dry and rinse it off in the shower.

Apple cider vinegar helps balance the skin's pH and fights odour-causing bacteria.

Simply apply a small amount of coconut oil to your underarms. The properties found in coconut oil limit the growth of odour-causing bacteria.

It also has the added benefit of promoting digestive health and fighting off bad breath.

Applying coconut oil to the skin and adding it to your diet will help prevent body odour.

Baking soda acts as a natural deodoriser and absorbs odour.

Create a paste by mixing baking soda with a little water. Apply it to your underarms and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off. But if you have any burning sensation on applying baking soda, wash it off immediately.

Cut a lemon in half and rub it directly onto your underarms. Leave it for a few minutes before rinsing off in the shower.

The citric acid in lemon juice helps neutralise odour.

This is the most important point of all. No matter what remedies or tips you try, if you don't prioritise good hygiene, nothing will work effectively. Make hygiene a top priority in your daily routine.

Start by taking showers at least twice a day using a mild, unscented, natural soap. Pay special attention to areas that tend to sweat more, such as your underarms, feet, and groin. Keeping these areas clean and fresh is vital in preventing body odour.

