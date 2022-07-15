5 reasons you are not losing weight no matter how hard you try

Here are some factors standing between you and your weight loss dreams.

1. Genetics

If obesity runs in your family, then don’t be surprised when you find it hard to lose weight. Genetics affects how fat is stored in the body and where extra fat is.

If you have one of your or both of your parents struggling with obesity, then weight loss might be hard for you.

2. Food

Food is an obvious factor in weight loss, and yes, you have to count calories. No matter how many times you go to the gym, the simple rule is “you need to consume fewer calories per day than you burn.”

So, it’s not about not eating at all, but how much is your calorie intake and how much fat are you burning?

Some people use intermittent fasting to lose weight, and it works for them by reducing their calorie intake.

The other way is to eat less starchy meals like rice and spaghetti, flour-based snacks, and substitute your meals with fruits.

3. Hormones

Hormones signal weight loss and gain to the brain. If thyroid and cortisol hormones are functioning abnormally, then weight gain and retention will be affected.

Polycystic ovary syndrome and insulin resistance diseases like obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes make weight loss unlikely.

4. Lifestyle

Stress and lack of sleep are major factors that might lead to weight gain in some people. Research has shown that lack of sleep and stress can lead to increased craving that causes weight gain.

Pulse

When you are stressed, you might just reach for the next available and unhealthy meal and most people who stay up at night eat unhealthy food and go back to sleep with burning calories.

If you also drink a lot of beer, you might find it hard to lose weight.

5. Exercise