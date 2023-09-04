The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 reasons you’re still dreaming about your ex

Temi Iwalaiye

Are you still dreaming of a past relationship? Here’s why.

Why you are still dreaming of your ex [cinemaholic]
Let's be Joseph the interpreter for you:

If you are still craving or desiring your ex, especially if it’s truly over and they have moved on, you might just be missing intimacy and the sense of closeness that you had with them. You don’t have to go look for a new relationship to help you get over the last; surround yourself with family and friends.

You thought you had moved on, but here they are, popping up unannounced in your dreams. Sometimes, it is romantic or anything; maybe you saw someone or watched something online that reminded you of them. It could even be the smell of their perfume that unleashed a memory of them, don’t think so much about it.

Here's what the dream means [Radiotimes]
Have you ever dreamt that your ex was sleeping with someone else? Maybe they cheated on you during the relationship or they are dating someone new. When you dream about your ex having sex with someone else, it means that you are still either feeling rejected by them or betrayed.

We all love to hear when people admit their wrongdoings to us, but we might not get to hear that. If we dream of our ex saying sorry to us, it might be a sign we are finally moving on and healing.

If you are dreaming of them in the present tense, almost as if you never left each other, then you should be a little worried, especially if you are seeing someone else. It doesn't mean you should get back with them. You are probably not getting the sexual and emotional intimacy you actually desire. Focus on telling your new partner what your needs are, but don’t mention your ex. Also, lean on your friendships for emotional intimacy.

