5 things to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the disorder affecting Justin Bieber

He explained to us in simple terms, “the nerve in my ear, and facial nerves have caused my face to have paralysis”

Because of his viral video, we would be shedding more light on the nature of the disease.

1. It is a rare neurological disorder that affects the face, ear and mouth.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve (facial palsy) and a rash affecting the ear or mouth. It also causes ear abnormalities like ringing in the ears and hearing loss.

2. It makes the patient unable to smile, wrinkle their forehead on close their eyes

The symptoms are brutal. Individuals affected are unable to smile, close their eyes or experience any movement in their face. As Bieber said, "this eye is not blinking. I cannot smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

It may also include red and painful rashes in their outer and inner ear.

3. It is named after a doctor

In 1907, James Ramsay Hunt appropriately described and diagnosed the condition, and it was named after him.

4. It is caused by a virus similar to chicken pox

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes chickenpox in children and shingles (herpes zoster) in adults.

Previously inactive (dormant) varicella-zoster virus is reactivated and spreads to affect the facial nerve and causes Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

5. It can be cured