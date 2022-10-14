RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to naturally achieve white eyes

Daniel Nti

White and bright eyes are a sign of great health and it is only normal that many people desire to have such.

We all know how important having very beautiful, soulful eyes can be. Eyes don’t need a lot of diet control or heavy workouts.

As we age our eyes change too, and not just regarding how they perform but also how they appear to others. While burst blood vessels are relatively common, yellowing, dullness and discolouration are even more so.

The good thing is that the eyes are actually pretty low-maintenance, generally. Simple upkeep every now and then ensures they’ll remain healthy year after year.

Pulse brings 5 foods that make the eyes whiter.

Cucumbers are known to have a high water content making them the best alternative for brightening you eyes. They also assist in minimizing dark circles that are gotten from being tired and lack of sleep. If you have been wondering which home remedy would help you on how to get white eyes, then cucumber is the real deal.

Putting anything cold in contact with the eye helps reduce puffiness, but it can also help whiten your eyes as well. Soak a washcloth in ice water or wrap it around ice cubes.

Wring it out or lay the washcloth over your eyes for 5-10 minutes. The redness in your eyes should diminish after repeating this a few times over the course of a day

Getting enough sleep every night for 7 to 8 hours relaxes eye muscles and restores their natural white colour. Have at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night. If you are having trouble falling asleep, taking a bath before bed could help to achieve the desired long rest.

Whether black tea or green tea, tea bags are the best for relaxing and rejuvenating eyes for a youthful healthier look. Tea bags are great for reducing bacteria and also reducing inflammation that could cause your eyes to become red.

Eating green, leafy foods like spinach and kale also have a great effect on you the eye. These fruits and vegetables will also help to detoxify your liver. A healthy liver will help keep the whites of your eyes bright and white. If your liver is full of toxins, then it may not be able to process foods and vitamins as efficiently as it should.

