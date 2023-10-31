8 ways African women can apply makeup in hot weather without looking cakey

In many African countries, by merely stepping out of your house, you are already sweating, not to mention dancing at a party or walking under the sun.

1. Use cream, not powdered products

Choose cream over powder products. Cream-based products are ideal for humid weather as they blend into the skin, preventing cake or streaking even during sweating. They are suitable for foundation, concealer, blush, and eyeshadow, as they do not cake or meltdown.

2. Stay off highlighting

When the weather is hot, drop your highlighter at home and don’t put it on your face. Using a powder highlighter can give you two different complexions when you start to sweat.

3. Wash your face with cold water and moisturise your skin

To ensure the longevity of your makeup, start by washing your face with cold water to remove excess oil and freshness. Pat your face dry and apply a light moisturising gel or lotion. Blot away any extra sebum or moisturiser.

4. Use primer

Use a primer as a base to smooth your skin texture and create an even surface for your foundation. This keeps makeup in place and fills in pores.

5. Use a light foundation

In humid climates, use a light foundation layer after applying moisturiser and primer, dabbing it in instead of rubbing it in. This will help your makeup look more natural and maintain its effectiveness.

6. Use setting spray

Setting sprays are essential for setting makeup and providing instant hydration to the skin. They should be applied at arm's length and spread evenly over the face. Allow the spray to dry for a few seconds.

7. Avoid compact powder; use translucent powder instead

Translucent fixing powder is a great alternative to compact powder. It is colourless, absorbs oil, mattifies the skin, provides sheer coverage, and makes skin glow. The silky texture glides on the skin, absorbing all the oil and mattifying it instantly.

8. Avoid using tissues, wipes, or handkerchiefs to clean up your sweat