RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Former pro boxer shares Joho's hidden talent in the ring

Amos Robi

The former pro boxer revealed that Joho's right can easily put an opponent down

Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho
Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho

Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has garnered praise from his personal trainer, Jamil Zafa, who hails him as an exceptional boxer.

Zafa, a former professional boxer himself, has been guiding and training Joho for the past two years, commending the politician's dedication, discipline, and consistency.

Describing Joho as an active and committed individual, Zafa revealed that the former governor trains rigorously, often dedicating four days a week to training sessions.

Despite occasional challenges such as travel or disturbed sleep patterns, Joho remains steadfast in his pursuit of physical fitness, underscoring his unwavering commitment to boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mheshimiwa ni mtu very active, anaweza train kama mara nne, wakati mwingine safari ama haskii vizuri but mostly yeye hutrain four days a week and he is very committed akimmanisha business ni business," Zafa told Presenter Ali in an interview.

DETAILS : Pulse Kenya announces 3rd edition of Pulse Influencer Awards

Below is a video of Jimal Zafa and Joho in a previous training session:

Addressing the financial aspect of their partnership, Zafa praised Joho for respecting the value of his expertise, emphasizing that the former governor does not negotiate the price for training sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, he leaves it up to Zafa to set the appropriate fee, showcasing a level of respect for the trainer's career and skill.

"Mheshimwa anarespect kitu inaitwa career ya mtu, kwa sababu ukienda pale he doesn't negotiate, it's you to name the price," Zafa revealed.

Trained under the watchful eye of a seasoned athlete, Joho has honed his boxing skills and become an impressive fighter.

Zafa cautioned that Joho's right punch is particularly formidable and has the power to bring an opponent down.

"Mheshimiwa ni boxer, ule ukicheza unalala. Ana right moja mbaya sana, yule anapiga anavunja," Zafa warned.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho
Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of Joho's sleek car collection that mark his luxurious life

Since leaving office, Joho has maintained a relatively low profile but remains actively engaged in various public events.

Beyond his political career, he has embraced a vibrant and healthy lifestyle, engaging in activities like playing golf to stay physically fit.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 best postures and tips for a healthy spine if you sit all day working

5 best postures and tips for a healthy spine if you sit all day working

Former pro boxer shares Joho's hidden talent in the ring

Former pro boxer shares Joho's hidden talent in the ring

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

Penis stops growing at age 21, no medicine, exercise can make it bigger or longer – Doctor

Penis stops growing at age 21, no medicine, exercise can make it bigger or longer – Doctor

Do you know that cornflakes were originally invented to cure masturbation?

Do you know that cornflakes were originally invented to cure masturbation?

3 reasons large supermarkets play music

3 reasons large supermarkets play music

3 ways to mix your perfume for a unique smell

3 ways to mix your perfume for a unique smell

Alphabet Dating: Exciting places for romantic dates so you never run out of ideas

Alphabet Dating: Exciting places for romantic dates so you never run out of ideas

Here’s why you must never go to bed angry at your partner

Here’s why you must never go to bed angry at your partner

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why is achieving a flat tummy difficult? [Pinterest]

These are reasons you can never have a flat tummy

Male contraceptives exists too [Pinterest]

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Check out the popular ones

If you get stained in public, do not panic [ClueApp]

How to handle period stains when it happens in public

File photo: Penis-size-banana-picture

Penis stops growing at age 21; no medicine or exercise can make it bigger or longer – Doctor