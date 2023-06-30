The sports category has moved to a new website.

All you need to know about female condoms and why more women should use them

Temi Iwalaiye

Female condoms, or internal condoms, are an often neglected type of contraceptive with several benefits.

All you need to know about female condoms [Path]
In many cases, people, particularly men, tend to opt for unprotected intercourse and rely on the woman to take contraceptives. However, these contraceptives can have harmful consequences for women's mental and physical well-being.

If used properly, female condoms perform almost as well as male condoms. They are about 95% successful, which means that if 100 women use them correctly, five of them will become pregnant every year.

  1. Female condoms are available without a prescription or a visit to the doctor for an examination.
  2. Also, they do not have side effects like spotting, excess bleeding, tender breasts, or stomach pain.
  3. Female condoms make sex more enjoyable since the outer ring may also provide additional stimulation to your clitoris, and you can use any lubricant with them. Both of you may like how the external ring rubs on the clitoris and vulva while the inner ring stimulates the tip of the penis.
  4. Most men are careless about their sexual health, but that doesn’t mean women should be too. Female condoms significantly reduce your risk of contracting an STD, but they do not completely eradicate it.
  5. Your partner’s penis does not have to be erect before you can use a female condom.
  6. It makes you ready for sex at any time; you can put it in eight hours before you have sex.
  7. Female condoms can accommodate a variety of penis sizes, and your partner may also feel more at ease about his size and girth.
  8. When your spouse ejaculates, they don't necessarily need to remove their penis.
  1. It is not easy or comfortable to insert, and it must be inserted correctly so it can work.
  2. It can cause an allergic reaction that hurts, itches, or burns.
  3. If you have a latex, nitrite, or polyurethane allergy, or if the condom stays in for an extended period, you could develop a urinary tract infection (UTI).
  4. They are more likely to fail than male condoms, are more difficult to find in stores, and are more expensive.
  5. Sometimes, couples find the condom to be noisy during sex and dislike the appearance of the outer ring. 
How to use the female condoms [CDCP]
  1. Examine the condom's expiration date before gently removing it from the packet. You don't want to use an expired condom.
  2. Put your fingers together and squeeze the condom's inner ring at the closed end.
  3. Find a comfortable posture and insert the condom with your finger into your vagina like you're using a tampon.
  4. Insert the condom as far back as you can. Keep the outer ring away from your vagina.
  5. Use your hand to guide your partner's penis enter the condom when you're ready to have sex.
  6. Twist the outer ring and pull it out to remove it after sex.

