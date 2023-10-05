The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 ways to support someone with depression

Anne Wangechi and Mindful Kenya

Remember, while you can offer support, you're not a replacement for professional help.

Depressed man
Depressed man

Depression, a mental health condition that affects millions globally, can be particularly challenging not just for those who experience it, but for their loved ones as well.

It can manifest as persistent feelings of sadness, loss of interest in activities, and a range of physical and emotional problems.

If someone you care about is battling depression, your support can make a significant difference. Here are some ways you can help:

Depressed lady
Depressed lady Pulse Live Kenya
Understanding depression is the first step. It's not simply "feeling sad" or something one can "snap out of." By recognizing the complexity of depression, you'll be in a better position to offer genuine support.

Often, what someone with depression needs most is a non-judgmental ear. Listen more than you speak, avoid offering unsolicited advice, and resist the urge to relate everything they say to your own experiences.

Phrases like "Just think positive," or "Everyone has bad days" might seem helpful, but they can trivialize the person's feelings. Instead, say things like, "I'm here for you," or "What can I do to help?"

While your support is invaluable, depression often requires professional intervention. Encourage them to see a doctor, therapist, or counselor.

Therapy session
Therapy session Pulse Live Kenya

READ: When is the right time to start therapy? Expert shares 10 signs

Offer to help find local resources or accompany them if they're comfortable.

Recovery from depression doesn't happen overnight. There will be good days and bad days. Celebrate the small victories and understand that setbacks are part of the journey.

A simple text message or call can mean a lot. Regular check-ins show the person that you care and are thinking of them, even when you're not around.

Exercise can help alleviate the symptoms of depression due to the release of endorphins. Invite them for a walk in the park, a swim, or even just a stroll around the neighborhood.

If they're on medication or attending therapy sessions, offer reminders or assist with routine tasks to ensure they stick to their treatment plan.

Severe depression can lead to self-harm or suicidal thoughts. Stay informed about the signs, and if you suspect they might be at risk, seek immediate help.

Supporting someone with depression can be emotionally taxing. Ensure you also take breaks, seek support, and prioritize your well-being.

Remember, while you can offer support, you're not a replacement for professional help.

The journey might be challenging, but with understanding, patience, and consistent support, you can make a positive difference in the life of someone with depression.

Editor's Note: Mindful Kenya offers mental health services on short USSD code *702*30#. By following the prompts a person seeking professional mental healthcare is linked with a specialist under guarantee of anonymity.

Anne Wangechi is a freelance content specialist based in Nairobi, with years of writing experience, including a considerable time working for Pulse Live Kenya. She finds joy in creating impactful content. Mindful Kenya is a service that makes mental health care accessible to families, couples, adults, teens, and children as young as 2 years old.

