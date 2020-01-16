You not affording to pay for the gym should not be an excuse for not exercising. First, there are free apps available on the internet that you can download and use to work out from the comfort of your house. If not that, you can still use a jumping rope to keep fit. And no, rope skipping is not only for boxers and little girls.

If you are not already jumping rope, maybe these incredible benefits will convince you to start doing it and aim to keep fit and healthy in 2020:

1. Full body workout

Jumping rope is a full body workout

There are those exercises that target specific parts of the body. Then, there are those that benefit the whole body like jumping rope. So, if what you are looking for is a well-toned body in all parts, then you should start doing it. Actually, even people trying to get a six-pack are usually advised to partake in exercises such as rope skipping because it helps burn the fat around the belly faster.

2. You burn many calories within a very short period

Unless other types of exercises that need you to work out for a long duration for you to burn calories, jumping rope is different. With a skipping rope, you only need to jump for a few minutes a day and you will burn more calories than you could have burned in a treadmill.

3. It increases bone density

Strong bones(Health)

Drinking milk and eating foods that are rich in Calcium are good for your bone health but skipping the rope could also help in adding to your bone density hence reducing the risk of osteoporosis. One study found that rope skipping among girls in their puberty years increased their bone density. Girls who participated in more rope skipping activities had more bone density as compared to those who did not.

4. Improves cardiovascular health

Sedentary lifestyle puts you at the risk of heart disease

If not for any other reason, then you can jump rope for the sake of your heart. Diabetes, heart diseases, hypertension, and, obesity are some of the common diseases that result from the sedentary lifestyle that most people lead these days. A certain study sought to find out the effects of skipping rope among male college students. The research found that skipping rope indeed improved one’s cardiovascular health and is thus a good form of exercise for those having a sedentary lifestyle.