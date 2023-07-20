RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 best postures and tips for a healthy spine if you sit all day working

Anna Ajayi

If you sit at a desk and work all day, this article has your back - quite literally.

Back pain is sometimes caused by prolonged sitting [ProPt]

But have we ever stopped to think about how this affects our spine?

Our daily work habits can negatively affect our spine, causing discomfort and possible long-term health problems.

Recent research has shown that sitting for extended periods can increase the risk of diabetes and heart-related issues. It can also cause nerve constriction, back pain, and compression of organs, leading to digestive problems.

Learning how to sit correctly can make a huge difference in supporting our spine and having a productive and pain-free workday.

We will explore the best postures to adopt while sitting all day, plus practical tips to maintain a healthy spine.

Sit up straight with your shoulders relaxed. Imagine a straight line running from the top of your head to the bottom of your back. Avoid slouching or leaning forward, as it can put extra pressure on your spine. Instead, engage your core muscles to support your back and keep your spine in a natural and comfortable position.

Pay attention to your feet' position. Place both feet flat on the floor, about hip-width apart. This balanced position helps evenly distribute your weight, which eases the strain on your spine and improves your stability. Avoid crossing your legs for too long, as it can reduce blood flow and cause imbalances in your pelvis and lower back. Although leg-crossing might seem stylish, it's not the best option for your spine's health.

How you position your computer monitor can have a big impact on your neck and spine health. Aim to keep your screen at eye level, about 20 inches away from your face. This setup promotes a neutral neck position, reducing strain on your neck muscles. It also helps prevent "tech neck," which happens when we constantly look down at screens for long periods.

  • Follow the 20-20-20 rule
Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something about 20 feet away. These short breaks not only give your spine some relief but also help reduce eye strain and mental tiredness. Use these mini-breaks as a chance to stretch and adjust your sitting position for added comfort.

  • Stretch your body

Take a few minutes every hour to stretch and reset your body. Stand up, stretch your arms over your head, arch your back gently, and do gentle neck rotations. These simple movements help release muscle tension, boost circulation, and help your spine retain its natural flexibility and mobility.

When you make these habits a part of your daily routine, you create a supportive and spine-friendly workspace, especially during long hours of desk work.

Always remember to keep your spine in a natural position with its natural curves supported, and take regular breaks to avoid sitting for too long without moving.

Your spine deserves some extra care, and in return, you'll experience improved comfort, productivity, and overall well-being.

