The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Blisters: How they form & why you shouldn’t pop them, according to AI

Fabian Simiyu

Explore the intriguing world of blisters: discover their formation mechanisms and learn AI-backed tips for effective management.

A palm with blisters
A palm with blisters

Blisters, those small yet often bothersome fluid-filled sacs that appear on our skin, have fascinated and vexed us for centuries.

While they may seem like simple skin irritations, the formation of blisters is a complex physiological response involving the intricate interplay of skin layers, friction, and protective mechanisms.

In this article, we dive deep into the science behind how blisters are formed, shedding light on the biological processes that underlie their emergence.

Sun blisters
Sun blisters Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Blisters form in response to external stimuli, primarily friction, but also heat irritation, and other forces. Here's a breakdown of how this process unfolds:

  • When two surfaces rub against each other, such as shoes against the skin, the friction generates shear forces that separate the layers of the skin.
  • The separation occurs between the epidermis and the underlying dermis, creating a gap where fluid accumulates.
  • The body's natural response is to protect the vulnerable area by filling the gap with a clear fluid called serum or plasma. This fluid cushions the layers and prevents further damage.
  • The accumulation of fluid creates a visible blister on the skin's surface.
  • Burns caused by excessive heat, whether from scalding liquids or sunburn, damage the skin cells.
  • The body's response is to release inflammatory mediators and increase blood flow to the area to promote healing.
  • As part of this response, serum and immune cells gather around the damaged area, resulting in blister formation.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Certain chemicals or allergens can irritate the skin, prompting an inflammatory response.
  • The body may generate blisters as a defense mechanism to isolate the irritants and prevent further harm.
Legs with blisters
Legs with blisters Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Before attempting any treatment, ensure that the affected area is clean and free from dirt and bacteria.

Gently wash the blister and surrounding skin with mild soap and water, then pat it dry with a clean, soft towel.

Covering the blister with a clean, sterile bandage helps prevent infection and reduces friction.

Opt for adhesive bandages or non-stick sterile gauze pads that won't further irritate the blister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resist the urge to pop the blister, as this can increase the risk of infection and delay healing.

If the blister is large, painful, or likely to rupture, it's best to consult a healthcare professional for safe drainage.

Blood blister close-up by Esinam
Blood blister close-up by Esinam Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

For blisters caused by friction (e.g., from ill-fitting shoes), moleskin or gel pads can provide cushioning and alleviate pressure on the affected area. These protective products are available at most drugstores.

After cleaning the blister, applying a thin layer of over-the-counter antibiotic ointment can help prevent infection. Be sure to follow the product's instructions.

Whenever possible, let the blister breathe by leaving it uncovered. Avoid activities that cause friction or pressure on the blistered area, as this can worsen the condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the blister is in an area prone to swelling, such as the foot or ankle, elevating the affected limb can help reduce swelling and relieve discomfort.

Keep a close eye on the blister for signs of infection, such as increased redness, warmth, pus, or worsening pain. If any of these symptoms occur, seek medical attention promptly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking plenty of water and consuming a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals can aid the body's natural healing process.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

‘When will you have kids?’ - 7 classy responses

‘When will you have kids?’ - 7 classy responses

Blisters: How they form & why you shouldn’t pop them, according to AI

Blisters: How they form & why you shouldn’t pop them, according to AI

7 behaviours causing your shoe soles to wear out unevenly

7 behaviours causing your shoe soles to wear out unevenly

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it

Rider excited after spotting Winnie Odinga in her Mercedes SUV Coupe [Video]

Rider excited after spotting Winnie Odinga in her Mercedes SUV Coupe [Video]

5 things to consider before becoming a side chick

5 things to consider before becoming a side chick

These underwear colours are undetectable beneath white clothes

These underwear colours are undetectable beneath white clothes

Women are at a higher risk of getting a stroke, here’s why

Women are at a higher risk of getting a stroke, here’s why

Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him

Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black soap and it's benefits [stylecraze/orami]

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it

Help your daughter to embrace her journey to womanhood [Chopra]

Vagina hygiene you must teach your teenage girl!

Foods to eat for bigger breasts and bum

4 foods to eat for bigger breasts and bum

Lefties and their struggles [Pinterest]

5 struggles only left-handed people can relate with