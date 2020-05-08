One way to boost your body’s immunity is by making sure you get enough sleep and rest. With all the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, sometimes it’s difficult to catch some sleep let alone sleeping for around the recommended eight hours.

Stress, anxiety, loneliness and fear of the unknown can all be triggers of sleeplessness during this period. If you have been battling insomnia, there are few things you can try to enjoy better sleep:

1. Stick to our routine

Clock gif(Giphy)

Our routines have been affected since people are either working from home or reporting to work earlier to beat the curfew hours. Whichever the case, you need to work with a routine so that your body gets accustomed to it. Even if you are working from home, wake up at a certain time every day and go to be at a specific time. Your body will adjust to the routine and it will be easier to fall asleep.

2. Exercise

Tips for better sleep Black Doctor

If you are not exercising, please start doing so. Look for simple home workouts and make sure you do them. They will help you stay fit as well as sleep better. We tend to sleep better when our bodies are tired. Just make sure you don’t exercise before bed as it will only make it harder for you to fall asleep.

3. Filter your news intake

I know we all want to know what’s happening around us. We want to know how many new cases of coronavirus we have and how many recoveries we have. But with so much negative news on our screens, you might want to limit what you consume. The more negative news you consume, the more you are likely to get disturbed and anxious.

4. Avoid sleeping during the day

Woman sleeping(Natural Hair Mag)

If you must nap, don’t overdo it. Look for something to keep you busy all day so that you don’t fall asleep.

5. Avoid exposing yourself to blue light before bed

The blue light on our phones, TVs and computers tricks your mind that it’s still day time. This affects the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps in making you sleep. As such, you may want to put your phone away an hour before bed and instead grab a book, a magazine or listen to music.

6. Eat right

Here are some foods that are known to enhance better sleep.