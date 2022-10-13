RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Comedian YY reacts as his 10-months daughter gets ear-pierced [Video]

Masia Wambua

Comedian YY and his wife Marya took their daughter for ear piercing and shared clips on how the process went down.

Comedian YY
Comedian YY

Comedian YY today, October 13 took her daughter for ear piercing and documented the moment in a video clip that he shared with his followers on his social media.

In a clip that the comedian whose real name is Oliver Otieno shared on his Instagram page shows his young daughter enjoying the love of her mother all smiles and on another occasion a clip of him as he takes her for piercing.

In the clip, the comedian shared he cheekily said he loved the fact that his daughter laughs more than she cries with regard to the experience she had of being pierced.

"My Circe Gaona went for an ear piercing. I love the fact that she laughs more than she cries. I am always Grateful to God for her," YY wrote.

Comedian YY & Marya
Comedian YY & Marya Comedian YY & Marya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: YY Comedian speaks after Chivondo was caught shoplifting again

But in the real sense, Circe Gaona, the little girl could be seen showing signs of pain as she got pierced as the father held her.

YY is one of the celebrities who does not shy away from showing his family to the public although, after the birth of their daughter, it took them three months for the couple to unveil the face of their adorable daughter.

Taking to his Instagram, YY shared a photo of his then 3-month-old daughter with a sweet caption accompanying the post which read;

"Dec 23, 2021, the same date as Today at 5.50 pm, Baby Circe Gaona was born at Ruai Family Hospital Healthcare. The daughter to a King. Never been so proud she’s one in 7million…To God be the Glory,"

"Do you think I will make my acceptance speech for the photo credits? Your guess is as good as mine," he wrote.

Comedian YY unveils daughter’s face for the first time after 3 months [Photos]
Comedian YY unveils daughter’s face for the first time after 3 months [Photos] Comedian YY unveils daughter’s face for the first time after 3 months [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Comedian YY and girlfriend welcome a bouncing baby girl

His wife Marya pasted the same video clip he had shared on her Instagram wall with the same caption and the fans showed their love for the lovebirds and their daughter.

wakihiuwanjiru42 Your wife is really gorgeous,n your baby gal has her mamas looks

akumuliz043 Eeiyy yawa....so cute

iam_anyangoo Nyathini jaber yawa

tinabob11 This is Bridgits look alike

iam.delvin.vuguza Mummies copyright so cute

bellaayoti4 Aaaaw. She loves beauty

madiwanjoki The baby is always smiling

moor_nicah This is cute



Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

