Daily habits that can damage your brain

The human brain is an essential part of the body, so it requires healthy living to function correctly. However, some daily habits can damage your brain if you do not stop. Here are some of them below.

Alcohol

The first thing you should forget about is alcohol. Many people who drink excessively think they’re cool, but in fact, it's just the opposite. Alcohol often causes dementia because your brain cells continue to die and affect your brain function.

Alcohol also causes poor decision-making skills, leading to Alzheimer's disease if not appropriately controlled. You can drink, just make sure it’s moderate.

Smoking

Another daily habit that damages the human brain is smoking cigarettes and other drugs such as weed, cocaine, etc. These habits increase stress on your blood vessels while decreasing oxygen flow. Frequent consumption will result in permanent damage of neurons over time. It could even kill some nerve cells leading to diseases like Parkinson's.

Lack of sleep

If you are a night owl, perhaps it's time to make some healthy lifestyle changes. If you don’t get enough sleep, it will affect your ability to focus and concentrate on tasks. As a result, this can cause problems with learning and memory as well as even mood disorders such as anxiety or depression.

Excessive stress

Another daily habit that damages the human brain is stress which comes from working long hours every day without giving yourself some time off for relaxation. According to research, chronic stress can shrink parts of the hippocampus (the part of your brain responsible for certain types of memory such as spatial navigation).