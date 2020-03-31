Most hair salons have already closed due to COVID-19. While you can probably convince your hairdresser to come and do your hair from home, we doubt that you will want that. At this moment, you want to avoid contact with people as much as possible.

Does that mean staying with your bad hair until things get back to normal? Not at all. With all the free time you have, make good use of it and learn a few things among them, doing your hair. Yes, you don’t have to go to the salon. Once you perfect the skill, you might prefer to be doing your hair even when businesses resume as usual.

Handy skills every girl can learn and save money while quarantining

For now, since you will be hardly leaving your house and there are no events to attend, don’t worry even if your DIY hairdos won’t be perfect. If you have to leave the house, you can always do a head wrap or a cute hat.

If you have the will, we believe you can at least learn how to DIY the below simple hairstyles. They are also good for your hairline and this is a chance to grow it back if it was already receding.

1. Bantu knots

Bantu knots (thirsty roots)

2. Two strands twist outs

Twistouts (pinterest)

3. Chunky braids

Box Braids

4. Simple cornrows

coloured cornrows

5. Two cornrows

2 cornrows for bad hair days (pinterest)

6. 3 strands rastas

They don't have to be this small but at least you can try something close to this.