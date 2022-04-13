Does trimming your hair really help them grow faster? Here's what to know

Cutting your hair doesn't necessarily make it grow any faster, but that doesn't make regular trims any less important. Technically, trimming off damaged split ends ensures healthy hair, which not only looks longer and fuller but stops breakage and slower growth as well. But to stimulate actual growth in those follicles, you'll want to start at the source with proper scalp care and do what you can to keep the hair you have healthy.

Debunking the myth

Trimming the ends on a regular basis does not stimulate or aid hair growth. So the answer is a resounding no! Cutting the ends of your hair on a regular basis will not make it grow faster. All the hairstylists and moms who preached it – ouch! It does, however, make your hair appear thicker, healthier, and shinier. Trimming the hair on a regular basis encourages it to grow in the right direction, and maintains the texture and length of the hair.

The right approach to trimming

While it has nothing to do, remotely, with the length of your locks, it certainly boosts the look and health of hair, giving it a fuller and healthier look. Trimming your tresses is an extremely important grooming step to maintain shine and overall hair health. It may sound cliche, but broken and split ends not only degrade the appearance and feel of your hair, but they also add to the appearance of shorter and thinner ends. Freshly trimmed ends also make it easier to detangle your hair and make it look and feel healthier.

Trimming your hair every three or four months is the optimal frequency for getting rid of split ends, dryness and, most importantly, maintaining the length of your hair. Doing it more often than this time wouldn’t help your hair to grow faster or quicker.

How to really make your hair grow faster