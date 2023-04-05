Dos and don'ts when someone mentions self-harm on social media

However, there was a sort of camping on his post with people saying they are battling similar personal battles. Some offered their encouragement while others were saddened and tried to offer positive advice.

Such a state is the turmoil that happens when we see someone else in distress. It doesn't matter who we come in contact with, self-harm is a tough situation to be in for the victim and those witness to him or her.

That is primarily the cause of conflict and in that conflict, the victim is ignored. This is especially true on social media where people from all walks of life and beliefs have their opinions and experience ready to respond.

When someone mentions self-harm or thoughts of harming someone else on social media, here are some dos and don'ts.

Dos

Forget yourself

Now is not the time to share your opinions and similar experiences. Whatever your thoughts are on the matter, just find ways to approach the person on their level. If you can't, that's fine too. This can bring up feelings of helplessness and powerlessness for you, but the other person doesn't need to deal with you.

Practice empathy and compassion for their experience as best as you can. This will prevent you from taking on their low mood and they will feel comfortable to be in the state they are in.

Scroll on

You don't have to say anything, especially if you don't have anything nice or helpful to say. It can be hard, you might even feel guilty or ashamed for scrolling past such a sad thing, but that's okay. It is not your fault or your problem personally.

Send help if you can

If it occurs to you to get in touch with this person or if you know them, go to them. But remember that you are not going to "save them" or "stop them". Just be present with them and focus on their environment and aspects of their life that you can help with rather than their emotions. Is there something that is overwhelming them? Do they need a clean house? Do they need groceries? Co-exist with them gently and let them come out of their shell.

Don'ts

Don't attack other people on the post

Someone may say something you don't agree with, but attacking them in the comments does not help the person in need and certainly won't change the thoughts and beliefs of the person you attack.

Don't troll the person

All health problems are similar as far as you and any other person who is not a medical professional are concerned. If you cannot troll a person with a physical ailment, don't do it to someone in a terrible mental state. If you think they are faking it or something just as poor in taste, trolling them is not going to make the real sufferers come out.

Conclusion