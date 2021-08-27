Garlic: The health benefits of this plant are unbelievable

Unknown to most people, garlic is the oldest known medicinal plant variety in existence. It has been used for the treatment of different illness from time in memorial.

As a matter of fact, garlic is one of the best kept medicinal treasures of the past era – the plant has also been used as an antibiotic to treat bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections for the last 7,000 years.

And with a history of thousands of years, garlic which originally is a native to Central Asia and northeastern Iran has long been used as a traditional medicine, worldwide.

However, a lot of people have refused to associate themselves with the plant because of it obnoxious smell. They know that consuming garlic can be very beneficial to their health yet it is almost impossible to convince them to make use of it.

But garlic is like every good medicine that has either a bitter taste or an odd smell. And in this case, it is the latter. Be that as it may, the obnoxious smell of garlic should be nothing compared to the health benefits of the plant.

Here are some of the unbelievable health benefits of garlic

1. Garlic purifies the blood

With garlic, you can easily tackle the root cause of acne by purifying your blood from inside to get a healthy skin on the outside.

All you need do is to take two cloves of raw garlic with some warm water every day, early in the morning and consume a lot of water the entire day.

Also, if you're looking to shed some pounds, squeeze the juice of half a lemon in a glass of lukewarm water and have it with 2 cloves of garlic in the mornings.

In addition, garlic will helps to cleanse the system and flush out toxins as well.

2. Garlic is an Anti-bacterial and Anti-parasitic

As a plant, garlic has been used as an antibiotic to treat bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections for the last 7,000 years. Scientific studies have even gone further to suggest that diluted garlic extract helps children with tapeworm infections.

Although a garlic-based mouthwash may not sound interesting, a very small quantity of its extracts is sufficient to ward off cavity-causing bacteria.

3. Garlic lowers cholesterol levels

Scientific studies have shown that there are two kinds of cholesterol: LDL, and HDL. And the former which is LDL is bad for human health.

Garlic, on the other hand, is rich in the allicin compound and effectively prevents LDL cholesterol from oxidizing.

It is, therefore, advisable for people who have high cholesterol level to include garlic in their daily diet.

4. Garlic controls diabetes

The deadliness of diabetes can be said to be as a result of its numerous side effects. Diabetes can harm the kidneys; inhibit nervous system functions, cause heart disorders, and even lead to poor eyesight.

However, the oil extracted from garlic may protect diabetic patients from these side effects.

Garlic helps to treat Intestinal Problems

Garlic clears up most intestinal problems like dysentery, diarrhea, and colitis. Its role in dispelling worms is phenomenal.

It does not affect the functioning of useful organisms in the intestine, which aid in digestion, but it does destroy the harmful bacteria present in the intestines.

5. Garlic helps to treat infected wound

As an herbal treatment, garlic can be placed on infected wounds. But rather than applying it in its raw form, garlic should be mixed with three drops of water as the undiluted juice can irritate the skin.

6. Garlic increases libido

Surprisingly, garlic has been proven to have certain aphrodisiac properties. This means that as an herb, garlic can be used as an effectual sex rejuvenator.

Furthermore, is believed to enhance the libido of both men and women.