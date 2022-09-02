Hair Goals: 5 DJ Cuppy's pictures that will inspire you to buy a pink wig

You have a straight wig, a bob wig and a curly wig, what’s next? How about a pink wig? Have you thought of it before? Well, if you are out of ideas on the next hairstyle to do, then a pink wig should be on your list, just ask Cuppy.

Bone straight wig

Nothing looks better than a bone-straight wig, and this light wig straight wig on Cuppy should give you the right ideas.

Blonde and pink highlights

If you are not as daring, how about a combination of blonde hair with pink tips?

Razor cut bob wig

A razor-cut bob wig is always a good idea. but how about you make it pink instead?

Short hair

Now, this sort of wig requires some serious expertise to pull off. You need the right salon to pull this off but this is a gorgeous colour for short hair.

Curly hair

A wet curly wig in pink colour is an ultimate beauty hack, and it looks good on everybody.

Also, notice the subtle colour of the pink, it is almost like bleached blonde.