The 7 must-follow rules of diabetic nutrition, according to AI

A well-planned diet can help regulate blood sugar levels, prevent complications, and improve overall well-being.

This article aims to provide essential guidelines for creating a diabetes-friendly diet that promotes stable blood sugar levels, weight management, and overall health.

Understanding diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar levels resulting from the body's inability to produce enough insulin or effectively use the insulin it produces. There are two main types of diabetes:

Type 1 Diabetes

The body does not produce insulin due to an autoimmune reaction that attacks insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

This type often develops in childhood or adolescence.

Type 2 Diabetes

The body does not use insulin effectively, and over time, the pancreas may lose its ability to produce enough insulin.

This type is more common in adults and is often associated with lifestyle factors such as diet and physical activity.

Dietary guidelines for diabetic individuals

A balanced diet for diabetes should focus on controlling blood sugar levels, promoting weight management, and preventing complications such as heart disease and nerve damage.

Here are some key principles to consider:

Carbohydrates - Choose complex carbs

Carbohydrates have the most significant impact on blood sugar levels, so it's essential to make wise choices.

Opt for complex carbohydrates found in whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables. These release glucose into the bloodstream more slowly, helping to prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar.

Avoid or limit refined carbohydrates like white bread, sugary snacks, and sugary beverages.

Fibre - Emphasise high-fibre foods

Fibre plays a crucial role in slowing down the absorption of sugar, helping to stabilise blood glucose levels.

Include plenty of fibre-rich foods in your diet, such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds.

Aim for at least 25-30 grams of fiber per day.

Protein - Choose lean sources

Protein helps maintain stable blood sugar levels and promotes satiety. Opt for lean sources of protein, such as poultry, fish, legumes, tofu, and low-fat dairy products.

Limit red and processed meats as they may increase the risk of heart disease.

Healthy fats - Prioritise unsaturated fats

Replace saturated and trans fats with healthy fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats.

Sources of healthy fats include avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fatty fish like salmon. These fats are beneficial for heart health and can help improve insulin sensitivity.

Portion control - Watch serving sizes

Controlling portion sizes is essential for managing blood sugar and weight. Even healthy foods can impact blood sugar if consumed in excessive amounts.

Use smaller plates and pay attention to portion sizes to avoid overeating.

Regular meals and snacks - Don't skip meals

Establish a regular eating schedule with balanced meals and snacks. Skipping meals can lead to unstable blood sugar levels and overeating later in the day.

Distribute your carbohydrate intake evenly throughout the day to help maintain steady blood sugar levels.

Limit sugary foods & beverages

Avoid or minimize sugary foods and beverages, as they can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar.

Choose sugar-free or naturally sweetened alternatives if needed. Be cautious with fruit juices, which can be high in sugar; it's better to consume whole fruits instead.

Stay hydrated - Drink plenty of water