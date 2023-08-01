The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The 7 must-follow rules of diabetic nutrition, according to AI

Fabian Simiyu

Discover the key to managing diabetes effectively with a well-planned diet that regulates blood sugar, prevents complications, and improves overall well-being.

Healthy and balanced diet
Healthy and balanced diet

For individuals living with diabetes, maintaining a balanced and healthy diet is crucial in managing their condition effectively.

A well-planned diet can help regulate blood sugar levels, prevent complications, and improve overall well-being.

This article aims to provide essential guidelines for creating a diabetes-friendly diet that promotes stable blood sugar levels, weight management, and overall health.

Groceries
Groceries Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 4 best ways to manage sudden blood sugar spikes after eating

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar levels resulting from the body's inability to produce enough insulin or effectively use the insulin it produces. There are two main types of diabetes:

The body does not produce insulin due to an autoimmune reaction that attacks insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

ADVERTISEMENT

This type often develops in childhood or adolescence.

The body does not use insulin effectively, and over time, the pancreas may lose its ability to produce enough insulin.

This type is more common in adults and is often associated with lifestyle factors such as diet and physical activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

A balanced diet for diabetes should focus on controlling blood sugar levels, promoting weight management, and preventing complications such as heart disease and nerve damage.

Organic vegetables
Organic vegetables Pulse Live Kenya

Here are some key principles to consider:

Carbohydrates have the most significant impact on blood sugar levels, so it's essential to make wise choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opt for complex carbohydrates found in whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables. These release glucose into the bloodstream more slowly, helping to prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar.

Vegetables
Vegetables Pulse Live Kenya

Avoid or limit refined carbohydrates like white bread, sugary snacks, and sugary beverages.

Fibre plays a crucial role in slowing down the absorption of sugar, helping to stabilise blood glucose levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Include plenty of fibre-rich foods in your diet, such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds.

Fruits
Fruits Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How healthy is eating fruits in the morning? Here's what to know

Aim for at least 25-30 grams of fiber per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protein helps maintain stable blood sugar levels and promotes satiety. Opt for lean sources of protein, such as poultry, fish, legumes, tofu, and low-fat dairy products.

Limit red and processed meats as they may increase the risk of heart disease.

Replace saturated and trans fats with healthy fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats.

Salmon fish
Salmon fish Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Sources of healthy fats include avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fatty fish like salmon. These fats are beneficial for heart health and can help improve insulin sensitivity.

Controlling portion sizes is essential for managing blood sugar and weight. Even healthy foods can impact blood sugar if consumed in excessive amounts.

Use smaller plates and pay attention to portion sizes to avoid overeating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Establish a regular eating schedule with balanced meals and snacks. Skipping meals can lead to unstable blood sugar levels and overeating later in the day.

Distribute your carbohydrate intake evenly throughout the day to help maintain steady blood sugar levels.

Avoid or minimize sugary foods and beverages, as they can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar.

Vegetables
Vegetables Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Choose sugar-free or naturally sweetened alternatives if needed. Be cautious with fruit juices, which can be high in sugar; it's better to consume whole fruits instead.

Water is essential for overall health, including blood sugar regulation. Avoid sugary drinks and opt for water, herbal teas, or sugar-free beverages.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The 7 must-follow rules of diabetic nutrition, according to AI

The 7 must-follow rules of diabetic nutrition, according to AI

10 fashion picks from Burale that can help men project power in any business meeting

10 fashion picks from Burale that can help men project power in any business meeting

6 ways using toothpicks incorrectly could make your dental health worse

6 ways using toothpicks incorrectly could make your dental health worse

Top 5 most common thoughts on people's minds during sex

Top 5 most common thoughts on people's minds during sex

How hidden details in ancient Egyptian tomb paintings are revealed by chemical imaging

How hidden details in ancient Egyptian tomb paintings are revealed by chemical imaging

Truth and myth: what does leaving toothpaste in the mouth do?

Truth and myth: what does leaving toothpaste in the mouth do?

These 5 friendship red flags will help you recognise a toxic friend

These 5 friendship red flags will help you recognise a toxic friend

For ladies: 5 thoughtful ideas to gift your man beyond socks and underwears

For ladies: 5 thoughtful ideas to gift your man beyond socks and underwears

I don’t tell Bobi what to do; I follow him around like a fan - Barbie

I don’t tell Bobi what to do; I follow him around like a fan - Barbie

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Myths about morning erections [Bingedaily]

Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections

The magical combination of clove and rose water is one to try [Adobe]

Here is how a mixture of clove and rosewater can tone your skin

Content creator Chebet Ronoh

Chebet Ronoh reveals doctor's question that forced her to quit alcohol

Facts about C-section [istock]

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn't know