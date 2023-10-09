Here's what your fingernails reveal about the state of your health

Your nails may reveal issues with the liver, lungs, or heart. Here’s what your nails mean health-wise:

Yellow nails

A fungal infection is one of the most popular causes of yellow nails. The nail bed may retract as the infection gets worse, and the nails may thicken and break. A more serious condition, such as severe thyroid disease, lung disease, diabetes, or psoriasis, may occasionally be indicated by yellow nails.

Blue nails

A lack of oxygen in the body may manifest as blue-tinged nails. This can point to a lung condition like emphysema. Blue nails may be a sign of heart issues.

Broken or cracked nails

Thyroid disease has been related to dry, brittle nails that commonly break or split. It may be also due to injury or excess moisture. A fungal infection is more likely to be to blame for cracking or splitting that also has a yellowish tint.

White nails

The term "white nails," commonly referred to as "leukonychia," refers to fingernails that are entirely or mostly white. The white colour could be caused by several conditions, including trauma, anaemia, poisoning dietary deficiencies, and kidney or heart problems.

Dark lines under nails

The melanin pigment in the body is what gives rise to this nail discolouration, which is known as melanonychia. Skin cancer, infections, and injuries are just a few of the potential causes.

Chewed nails