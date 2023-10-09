The sports category has moved to a new website.

Here's what your fingernails reveal about the state of your health

Temi Iwalaiye

Find out what the look of your fingernails might be hiding about your health.

What your nails say about your health
What your nails say about your health [r&rluxury]

Your nails may reveal issues with the liver, lungs, or heart. Here’s what your nails mean health-wise:

Yellow nails
Yellow nails [lesalon] Pulse Nigeria
A fungal infection is one of the most popular causes of yellow nails. The nail bed may retract as the infection gets worse, and the nails may thicken and break. A more serious condition, such as severe thyroid disease, lung disease, diabetes, or psoriasis, may occasionally be indicated by yellow nails.

Bluish nails
Bluish nails [researchgate] Pulse Nigeria

A lack of oxygen in the body may manifest as blue-tinged nails. This can point to a lung condition like emphysema. Blue nails may be a sign of heart issues.

Cracked nails
Cracked nails [prevention] Pulse Nigeria

Thyroid disease has been related to dry, brittle nails that commonly break or split. It may be also due to injury or excess moisture. A fungal infection is more likely to be to blame for cracking or splitting that also has a yellowish tint.

Leukonychia or white nails
Leukonychia or white nails [healthjade] Pulse Nigeria

The term "white nails," commonly referred to as "leukonychia," refers to fingernails that are entirely or mostly white. The white colour could be caused by several conditions, including trauma, anaemia, poisoning dietary deficiencies, and kidney or heart problems.

Dark lines in nails
Dark lines in nails [healthline] Pulse Nigeria

The melanin pigment in the body is what gives rise to this nail discolouration, which is known as melanonychia. Skin cancer, infections, and injuries are just a few of the potential causes.

Even if it may just be a bad habit, biting one's nails indicates anxiety. Also, Obsessive-compulsive disorder has been connected to nail biting and picking. If you are unable to stop, you should talk to your doctor.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

