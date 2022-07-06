Here's how to use Vitamin C serum to achieve the best glowing skin

The benefits of using vitamin c serum on our skin are endless, including the fact that it helps produce collagen, repairs signs of ageing, and brightens skin.

The skincare benefits of Vitamin C serum

What is the role of Vitamin C in skincare? Well, Vitamin C comes in handy for a variety of skincare issues, especially when used as a serum. Compared to other Vitamin C treatments, such as lotions and cleansers, serums often contain higher amounts of active Vitamin C and have superior skin penetration.

Here are a few of the most important benefits of Vitamin C serums:

Reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles:

Vitamin C has antioxidant properties, which means that it can slow damage to cells caused by free radicals. It also enhances your skin’s ability to produce collagen, giving you a firmer, more youthful complexion. Combined, these two benefits reduce the formation and appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on your skin.

Brightening your complexion:

With consistent use, Vitamin C can brighten your complexion and even out your skin tone without bleaching. That is because vitamin C inhibits the overproduction of melanin, the substance in your body that produces pigmentation in your hair, eyes, and skin. In this way, vitamin C will help reduce hyperpigmentation on your skin.

Hydrates your skin:

Research shows that topical application of vitamin C has a hydrating effect. Vitamin C reduces transepidermal water loss, allowing your skin to better retain moisture.

How to use Vitamin C serum

The correct way to use Vitamin C serum is by applying it immediately after cleansing. A few drops are usually enough – more is not always better. Wait for the serum to dry before applying moisturiser. It is important to adhere to this order of application – applying other products before the serum could block your skin from absorbing Vitamin C.

If you are applying it in the morning, follow up your moisturiser with a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Skincare ingredients you should not combine with Vitamin C serum

Generally, Vitamin C is safe to combine with most skincare ingredients. However, note that Vitamin C is an acid, which means that it should not be combined with other skincare acids such as AHAs (such as salicylic acid) and BHAs (such as glycolic acid).

Combining your serum with other skincare acids can change its pH, rendering it ineffective. It could also lead to skin irritation and redness.

Similarly, you should not use Vitamin C with benzoyl peroxide – which is often used to fight acne. Benzoyl peroxide is known to oxidise Vitamin C, also making it less effective. If you have both ingredients in your skincare, use benzoyl peroxide at night and Vitamin C in the morning or on different days.