How tight are your clothes? Listen to these signs from your body

Martha Kemigisha

"Smartness knows no weather" but it should always acknowledge the body. It is not fair to torture your body and cause it to break down because you refuse to let go of those skinny jeans or t-shirts you have clearly outgrown or bought and found they were a size smaller. Not only is it unfair, but it is also dangerous.

How tight are your clothes Listen to these signs from your body/COURTESY
It is one thing to be fashionable, but another to become so uncomfortable that you need to see a doctor. The worst part is some of these issues may not be attributed to the things we wear. Not to mention our clothes choices can worsen certain health conditions.

From digestive problems and headaches to numbness, various kinds of health problems can stem from the clothes that you're wearing.

This happens when someone's waist is at least 3 inches larger than the pants size they are wearing. While that might seem extreme, tightness in other body parts from clothes can also cause similar issues.

According to Dr John Michael Li, a neurologist at Rush University Medical Center, tight pants, for example, can lead to "Meralgia Paresthetica," in which a nerve running from your abdomen to your thigh is compressed.

"The pain and discomfort, for some patients, it's very uncomfortable, and so they require medication," Li says.

Tight clothes-related health issues affect both genders. For example, about seven out of 10 men buy shirts that are too small, according to a study from Cornell University.

"You have your carotid vessels going up to the brain, and so sometimes people can have some restriction in blood flow," Li says.

How tight are your clothes Listen to these signs from your body/COURTESY
These health concerns may not be directly linked to your clothes but check to see if a change in tightness improves your health or if you experience these issues when you wear tight clothes.

  1. Abdominal discomfort
  2. Heartburn and aggravated heartburn
  3. Belching
  4. Numbness
  5. Tingling
  6. Headaches
  7. Blurred vision
  8. Muscle tension in the back and shoulders
  9. Body shapers, if worn too tight or for too long, can also prevent the lungs from fully inflating, reducing oxygen intake, and making you feel lightheaded.

Look out for heavy handbags worn on the shoulder that can throw your back out of line. The American Chiropractic Association recommends that women carry no more than 10 per cent of their body weight in a bag.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

