How to differentiate a body wash from a moisturising lotion

Temi Iwalaiye

When it comes to beauty and skincare, men and women are vastly different.

Different body wash brands [Goodhousekeeping]
While women will be frustrated by the lack of diversity in skincare products, men will be confused by the different products used.

A Twitter user said he had been using a body wash as a moisturiser for three days until he went to a pool and saw that it foamed.

While many people feel it’s because he simply doesn’t read, others feel the branding of the product was confusing, while some say that’s just how men are; they don’t care about things like that. No wonder they use one product as a cleanser, moisturiser and toner.

Anyway, we are here to clear up any confusion. How do you know the difference between a body wash and moisturiser?

I have never bought any skincare product without actually reading the ingredients and possibly everything else that needs to be read. You really need to know what you are putting on your skin. Read every single thing and know all the ingredients; that shows you pay attention to your skin.

Reading and comprehension are different things. Words like body wash and body cleanser, shower foam, foaming gel, shower gel means it’s to be washed off, or it is used for washing off; nothing about that points to the fact that it’s a moisturizing lotion, even though a body wash moisturizes your skin a bit, it's not a lotion.

While different brands have different ways of packaging their products. Dove shower gels and body washes are teardrop-shaped. The lotions are oval cylinders.

Nivea body wash has a similar oval shape; their lotions are cylindrical bottle.

St. Ives body wash is a fat bottle while their lotion is pump jar.

Most body washes look bigger than average lotions. There is no hard and fast rule for this because they look similar most times.

How moisturising lotions look [Intothegloss]
Body washes are exfoliators. The exfoliating components found in many body cleansers can help remove dead skin cells and reveal smoother, more vibrant skin. In contrast, lotions frequently have a higher level of hydration than body washes. They contain components that help trap moisture, leaving the skin feeling supple and silky.

