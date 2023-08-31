The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

Martha Kemigisha

Sometimes we may need (want) a quick fix in the form of a laxative for an upset stomach especially when the issue is a first-time or rare occurrence. But over time even a rare occurrence like constipation can have an impact when the solution is laxatives. So we ask the question, is it wise to use laxatives for your stomach issues?

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach issues like constipation, bloating?/Pexels
Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach issues like constipation, bloating?/Pexels

Over-the-counter laxatives for constipation can help relieve and prevent constipation. But not all of them are good for long-term use and overuse of certain laxatives may lead to dependency and decreased bowel function.

READ: 8 night snacks that promote better sleep

Stomach issues are rarely an abrupt occurrence. A number of factors including a poor diet, low fluid intake, physical inactivity and several medications, can disrupt normal bowel function and cause constipation.

Most of them are safe and effective in treating occasional constipation in a variety of ways. However, it's very important to read the label directions carefully and to use them as directed. Overuse of laxatives may cause you to become dependent on them for a bowel movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 7 simple home remedies for an upset stomach

They carry side effects both mild and serious and you should get help when you experience:

  1. Severe abdominal cramps or pain
  2. Unexplained changes in bowel patterns
  3. Severe diarrhoea
  4. Bloody stools or rectal bleeding
  5. Constipation that lasts longer than seven days despite laxative use
  6. Weakness or unusual tiredness
  7. Dizziness

Before using laxatives, it is important to know what is normal for your system. How often you have a bowel movement varies, but people normally have as many as three bowel movements a day to as few as three a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

You may be constipated if you have fewer bowel movements than are normal for you. In addition, constipation may involve stools that are difficult to pass because they're hard, dry or small.

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach issues like constipation, bloating?/Pexels
Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach issues like constipation, bloating?/Pexels Pulse

However, before turning to laxatives, try these lifestyle changes to help with constipation:

  1. Eat fibre-rich foods, such as wheat bran, fresh fruits and vegetables, and oats. The average adult should get 25 to 31 grams of fibre per day.
  2. Drink plenty of noncaffeinated and nonalcoholic beverages and fluids throughout the day.
  3. Exercise regularly.

Lifestyle improvements relieve constipation for many people, but if problems continue despite these changes, your next choice may be a mild laxative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laxatives work in different ways, and the effectiveness of each laxative type varies from person to person. In general, bulk-forming laxatives, also referred to as fibre supplements, are the gentlest on your body and safest to use long-term.

Even though many laxatives are available over the counter, it's best to talk to your doctor about laxative use and which kind may be best for you:

  1. Oral osmotic laxatives draw water into the colon to allow easier passage of stool. 
  2. Oral bulk formers absorb water to form soft, bulky stools, prompting normal contraction of intestinal muscles.
  3. Oral stool softeners add moisture to stool to soften stool, allowing strain-free bowel movements.
  4. Oral stimulants trigger rhythmic contractions of intestinal muscles to eliminate stool.
  5. Rectal suppositories trigger rhythmic contractions of intestinal muscles and soften stool.

Recommended articles

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 insightful answers to why he hasn't proposed

4 insightful answers to why he hasn't proposed

KiDi's fashion statement sparks debate

KiDi's fashion statement sparks debate

5 weird things that can help you live longer

5 weird things that can help you live longer

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

10 qualities guys look for in a woman

10 qualities guys look for in a woman

10 historic inventions that have made everyday life simpler

10 historic inventions that have made everyday life simpler

A 'Gen Z Bible' account is translating the Bible into internet slang. Viewers love it, but a theological scholar thinks it's cheapening the faith.

A 'Gen Z Bible' account is translating the Bible into internet slang. Viewers love it, but a theological scholar thinks it's cheapening the faith.

Put the phone down: 4 ways technology is damaging your marriage

Put the phone down: 4 ways technology is damaging your marriage

6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

World's most beautiful vagina contest [Pinterest]

The shocking reason why the 'World's Most Beautiful Vagina Contest' exists

This is how you know you're fertile. [Pinterest]

5 subtle signs to know when a woman is in her fertile window

Here's why your vagina smells [Businessinsider]

5 hygiene mistakes that cause vaginal odour

There's an art to concealing pimples [Naakie Nartey]

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples