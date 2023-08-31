Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

Stomach issues are rarely an abrupt occurrence. A number of factors including a poor diet, low fluid intake, physical inactivity and several medications, can disrupt normal bowel function and cause constipation.

Most of them are safe and effective in treating occasional constipation in a variety of ways. However, it's very important to read the label directions carefully and to use them as directed. Overuse of laxatives may cause you to become dependent on them for a bowel movement.

They carry side effects both mild and serious and you should get help when you experience:

Severe abdominal cramps or pain Unexplained changes in bowel patterns Severe diarrhoea Bloody stools or rectal bleeding Constipation that lasts longer than seven days despite laxative use Weakness or unusual tiredness Dizziness

Is your stomach issue that serious to resort to laxatives?

Before using laxatives, it is important to know what is normal for your system. How often you have a bowel movement varies, but people normally have as many as three bowel movements a day to as few as three a week.

You may be constipated if you have fewer bowel movements than are normal for you. In addition, constipation may involve stools that are difficult to pass because they're hard, dry or small.

However, before turning to laxatives, try these lifestyle changes to help with constipation:

Eat fibre-rich foods, such as wheat bran, fresh fruits and vegetables, and oats. The average adult should get 25 to 31 grams of fibre per day. Drink plenty of noncaffeinated and nonalcoholic beverages and fluids throughout the day. Exercise regularly.

Lifestyle improvements relieve constipation for many people, but if problems continue despite these changes, your next choice may be a mild laxative.

How laxatives relieve constipation

Laxatives work in different ways, and the effectiveness of each laxative type varies from person to person. In general, bulk-forming laxatives, also referred to as fibre supplements, are the gentlest on your body and safest to use long-term.

Even though many laxatives are available over the counter, it's best to talk to your doctor about laxative use and which kind may be best for you: