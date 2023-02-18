ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Ladies - 5 ways to maintain your cute figure

Fabian Simiyu

Tips on how you can maintain your figure

A curvy lady on denim.
A curvy lady on denim.

Getting the desired shape for your body and maintaining it are two different things that require a lot of dedication to achieve the main target.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are ladies who love having ant waists while others only care about their body rhythm.

Here are five tips that play a major role when it comes to body maintenance.

This applies to ladies who love having ant-like waists and a fairly distributed surface area of their stomachs [flat tummies].

Overeating causes the stomach to expand beyond its normal size to accommodate the large amount of food that you have consumed.

Exercising regularly helps to keep your body in good shape and it also boosts the free flow of blood in your body.

One should aim at exercising 5 days a week with one hour being the maximum amount of time that one should consider.

While exercising, remember to balance between the leg work exercises and other forms of exercises.

Eating a well-balanced diet ensures that your body functions well always hence there will be few reported cases of sicknesses.

Eating junk food stuff leads to obesity which can later result in heart-related diseases.

It goes without saying that stress is the enemy of progress both mentally and physically. Avoiding stress helps your body muscles to relax and function well.

Always advice from a specialist whenever you are stressed so that you can relieve it to maintain a good outlook on your body that you treasure.

Sleeping puts your body to rest and it allows the generation of new body cells to replace worn-out tissues.

Overall, getting enough sleep helps one to lead a healthy lifestyle. Giving your body time to recover every day is the best precaution towards maintaining your body shape.

It is recommended that a human being should sleep between seven to eight hours every day.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ladies - 5 ways to maintain your cute figure

Ladies - 5 ways to maintain your cute figure

6 simple tips to keep your bladder healthy

6 simple tips to keep your bladder healthy

7 ways to make the most of a short weekend

7 ways to make the most of a short weekend

Male contraceptive pills will soon be available

Male contraceptive pills will soon be available

Living close to major roads increases your risk of getting eczema

Living close to major roads increases your risk of getting eczema

10 foods people think act as contraceptives but don't

10 foods people think act as contraceptives but don't

Pharrell Williams succeeds Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton menswear creative director

Pharrell Williams succeeds Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton menswear creative director

Who wore it better? Sam Smith and Swanky Jerry in ballooned trousers

Who wore it better? Sam Smith and Swanky Jerry in ballooned trousers

5 ways to spread joy as a single person on Valentine's Day

5 ways to spread joy as a single person on Valentine's Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Staying close to a major road can cause eczema [Nationaleczemaassociation)

Living close to major roads increases your risk of getting eczema

Keeping your bladder in check

6 simple tips to keep your bladder healthy

10 Foods people think act as contraceptives but don't

10 foods people think act as contraceptives but don't

A curvy lady on denim.

Ladies - 5 ways to maintain your cute figure