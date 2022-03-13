Lip care: 6 tips for taking care of your lips

If you're looking to improve your lip health, there are a few things you can start doing right away for smoother, healthier, and silkier lips.

1. Exfoliate

Exfoliating your lips helps to remove dry, dead skin cells. Exfoliate once a week by gently brushing your lips with a wet, soft toothbrush. You can also prepare an exfoliator or lip scrub by mixing 1 tablespoon of honey, olive oil, and sugar. Remember to exfoliate gently so as not to irritate your lips.

2. Moisturize

Apply an ointment-based lip balm or gloss on your lips to keep them moisturized. This will prevent them from drying out and cracking.

3. Try not to lick your lips

Licking your lips is not a way to moisturize them. In fact, you're doing the exact opposite. When the saliva evaporates off your lips, it will take moisture with it, leaving your lips drier than they were before. When your lips feel dry, simply reapply your lip balm.

4. Stay hydrated

One of the most common causes of dry skin is not drinking enough water. Drinking eight glasses of water a day can benefit your body in many ways, including your lips. When you stay hydrated, your lips also stay hydrated with a pinkish tinge and juicy look.

5. Limit exposure to toxins

Exposure to polluted air, smoke, and some other chemicals can make your skin age prematurely, your lips included. Smoking gives your lips a faded and dark appearance. Avoid smoking cigarettes and also limit exposure to other harmful chemicals.

6. Avoid biting your lips when they are flaky