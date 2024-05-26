The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Nairobi fly: Understanding its effects, habitat and treatment

Amos Robi

Nairobi flies do not bite or sting but contain a potent chemical called pederin in their bodily fluids

Nairobi fly
Nairobi fly

The Nairobi fly, often referred to as the 'Kenya fly' or 'Acid fly,' is an insect native to East Africa, particularly prevalent in Kenya.

Belonging to the Paederus genus, these small beetles are known for their striking orange and black colouration.

Despite their innocuous appearance, they can cause significant skin irritation and lesions through accidental contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary issue with Nairobi flies arises when they are crushed against the skin. Unlike many other insects, Nairobi flies do not bite or sting.

Instead, their bodily fluids contain a potent chemical called pederin, which is responsible for the skin reactions.

A person affected by Nairobi fly
A person affected by Nairobi fly Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 3 hacks to keep lizards out of your home

ADVERTISEMENT

The most common condition resulting from contact with Nairobi fly is a form of dermatitis known as dermatitis linearis.

It manifests as a linear streak of redness and blistering on the skin, often accompanied by a burning sensation and itching.

In some cases, exposure to pederin can lead to more severe reactions, including large blisters, secondary infections, and extensive skin damage.

The affected area can take weeks to heal, leaving behind dark pigmentation that may last even longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

If pederin gets into the eyes, it can cause severe conjunctivitis, characterized by redness, swelling, and a significant amount of pain.

Nairobi fly
Nairobi fly Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 3 unbelievable reasons mosquitoes are more attracted to you than others

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi flies thrive in warm, humid environments. They are commonly found in agricultural regions, attracted by light and moisture. The proliferation of these flies is often linked to:

  1. Heavy rainfall: Increased rainfall creates a conducive environment for their breeding.
  2. Bright lights: They are nocturnal and are attracted to artificial lights, which brings them into closer contact with human habitats.
  3. Agricultural practices: Regions with extensive farming provide ample food sources and breeding grounds for these insects.

Preventing encounters with Nairobi flies involves several practical measures:

  1. Reducing exposure to light: Minimising the use of bright lights at night can reduce their attraction to homes.
  2. Using insect screens: Installing screens on windows and doors helps keep them out of living spaces.
  3. Maintaining cleanliness: Keeping the surroundings clean and free of organic waste reduces breeding sites.
  4. Wearing protective clothing: When in areas prone to Nairobi fly infestations, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants can help protect the skin.
ADVERTISEMENT
A lady cleaning the kitchen
A lady cleaning the kitchen Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to Know if You’ve Been Bitten by a Tick

If contact with a Nairobi fly occurs, it is crucial to follow these steps to minimise the effects:

  1. Avoid crushing the Insect: If a Nairobi fly lands on your skin, gently blow it away instead of crushing it.
  2. Immediate washing: Wash the affected area with soap and water as soon as possible to remove any pederin residue.
  3. Applying cold compresses: To alleviate pain and reduce inflammation, apply cold compresses to the affected area.
  4. Topical treatments: Use antiseptic creams and calamine lotion to soothe the skin. In cases of severe reaction, topical steroids may be prescribed by a healthcare professional.
  5. Oral antihistamines: These can help reduce itching and allergic reactions.
  6. Seeking medical advice: If symptoms are severe or there are signs of infection, it is important to seek medical attention promptly.
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nairobi fly: Understanding its effects, habitat and treatment

Nairobi fly: Understanding its effects, habitat and treatment

Reasons no Kenyan may conquer Mt. Everest without supplemental oxygen

Reasons no Kenyan may conquer Mt. Everest without supplemental oxygen

8 interesting things Africa has contributed to the world

8 interesting things Africa has contributed to the world

Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figure

Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figure

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

7 everyday activities straining your back and how to deal with them

7 everyday activities straining your back and how to deal with them

7 stereotypes associated with big-bellied men

7 stereotypes associated with big-bellied men

White House chefs who crafted meals for Ruto, Kibaki & Moi during U.S. state visits

White House chefs who crafted meals for Ruto, Kibaki & Moi during U.S. state visits

Comparing Ruto’s White House dinner menu with past state visits by Kibaki & Moi

Comparing Ruto’s White House dinner menu with past state visits by Kibaki & Moi

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pregnant woman having a quarrel with her husband

Common mistakes men make during their partners' pregnancy journey

A man with a big belly

7 stereotypes associated with big-bellied men

A nail dryer at work

5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for

A woman experiencing back pain from sitting all day

7 everyday activities straining your back and how to deal with them