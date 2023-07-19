The sports category has moved to a new website.

Penis stops growing at age 21; no medicine or exercise can make it bigger or longer – Doctor

Andreas Kamasah

Dr Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya, a UK-based Nigerian medical doctor has urged men to remain content with the size and length of their penises because applying all sorts of creams, and medications and engaging in risky exercises can never enlarge or elongate the joystick.

File photo: Penis-size-banana-picture

According to the medical practitioner and Twitter influencer who is popularly known as Dr. Olufunmilayo, at the age of 21, the male genitalia stop growing and any attempt to change is counterproductive.

He added that people or companies that advertise medications and concoctions, which they claim have the potency to enlarge the penis or make it longer are only deluding unsuspecting insecure men.

“There is NO scientifically proven evidence ANY cream or medication can satisfactorily increase penis significantly. Or even increase it at all. It’s ALL a scam. And a fraud. The men in their posters are already heavily endowed models whose penis grew NATURALLY. And that’s it,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Dr Olufunmilayo went further to warn men against the likelihood of dying prematurely or suffering debilitating consequences while trying fruitlessly to increase the size and length of their manhood.

“Some men think repeated masturbation or certain sex positions like doggy style will enlarge/lengthen the penis. My brother, don’t die before your time. What you have right now is ALL you will have. Spend your energy on using it properly, rather than waste money on buying lies,” he cautioned.

Some experts have said that size and length do not matter too much when it comes to satisfying a woman in bed, instead, how skilful the man is at using the penis.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

