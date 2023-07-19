The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

10 most expensive and cheapest countries for women on their period

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the best and worst countries for women to have their period in? Spoiler alert, Nigeria is one of the worst countries.

Menstruation blues are quite normal [Getty]
Menstruation blues are quite normal [Getty]

Women have used a variety of devices and methods throughout history. According to historical accounts, primitive tampons were made in Ancient Egypt from papyrus, while the Romans chose wool. Herbal teas, balms, and alcohol were among the treatments for menstrual cramps.

Sanitary napkins (or pads), tampons, reusable menstrual cups, eco-friendly underwear, and other period-related products are more readily available and safer than ever. However, the World Bank estimates that 500 million women globally face period poverty, which is characterised (partly) by a lack of access to period supplies.

Menstrual-hygiene products.
Menstrual-hygiene products. 1bf24c24-a825-4bab-b103-910f13a1ec0a
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PlushCare study, period products cost just 0.12% of the average woman's monthly salary in the UK, the lowest prices anywhere in the world. By eliminating the tampon tax in 2021, the UK took steps to boost affordability. A year later, Scotland became the first nation in the world to make period products freely available.

The U.S. (0.20%), one of the most affordable countries in the ranking, has one of the highest average per capita incomes in the world.

The African continent is home to the top five most expensive destinations in the world for menstruation. Period supplies prices have surged due to inflamed inflation, with Algeria taking the lead at a staggering 14.8%.

One in 10 girls miss school on the continent due to period poverty because they lack access to supplies or private, secure facilities to manage their periods.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. United Kingdom - 0.12%
  2. Switzerland - 0.14%
  3. Luxembourg - 0.19%
  4. USA - 0.20%
  5. Australia - 0.22%
  6. Netherlands - 0.24%
  7. Norway - 0.24%
  8. Sweden - 0.27%
  9. Slovakia - 0.29%
  10. Poland - 0.31%
  1. Algeria - 14.80%
  2. Zambia - 10.93%
  3. Nigeria - 10.93%
  4. Ghana - 9.39%
  5. Zimbabwe - 9.27
  6. Kyrgystan - 9.05%
  7. Honduras - 8.54%
  8. Jordan - 8.38%
  9. Laos - 8.33%
  10. Cambodia - 7.74%

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 catchphrases illuminating how Kenyans really feel today

7 catchphrases illuminating how Kenyans really feel today

Do you know your phone can cause eye problems? Here’s how to avoid it

Do you know your phone can cause eye problems? Here’s how to avoid it

EXCLUSIVE: Akothee speaks on postponed graduation, 2nd wedding in Switzerland

EXCLUSIVE: Akothee speaks on postponed graduation, 2nd wedding in Switzerland

Maandamano 101: 5 safety guidelines when trapped in a car

Maandamano 101: 5 safety guidelines when trapped in a car

10 most expensive and cheapest countries for women on their period

10 most expensive and cheapest countries for women on their period

8 signs she badly wants a child with you

8 signs she badly wants a child with you

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly seperate after 2 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly seperate after 2 years of marriage

5 incredible fruits that can get rid of headaches

5 incredible fruits that can get rid of headaches

5 ways to encourage healthy sibling relationship among your kids

5 ways to encourage healthy sibling relationship among your kids

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why is achieving a flat tummy difficult? [Pinterest]

These are reasons you can never have a flat tummy

Male contraceptives exists too [Pinterest]

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Check out the popular ones

How to reduce headaches [istockphoto]

5 incredible fruits that can get rid of headaches

Prolonged screen time can cause eye problems [Pinterest]

Do you know your phone can cause eye problems? Here’s how to avoid it