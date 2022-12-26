Post-Christmas depression: What you need to know

This stress triggers the holiday aftermath depression for over 64% of people according to the American National Alliance on Mental Illness.

What is known about post-holiday blues.

They are also known as post-vacation syndrome. Symptoms include characteristic symptoms of a mood disorder or anxiety: insomnia, low-energy, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and anxiousness.

It is short-term unlike clinical depression.

It is very common.

Reasons behind the blues

Experts in mental health agree that it is an adrenaline crash.

According to New Jersey-based clinical psychologist Dr. Eileen Kennedy-Moore, the abrupt withdrawal of stress hormones from "the most wonderful time of the year" has a ig impact on biological and psychological well-being.

Essentially, the brain is trying to readjust from two different experiences which forms cognitive bias. Most of December is a break away from months of a relatively routine life, and returning to that after all the events can be a shock to the brain.

So returning to 'normal' might feel more depressing or anxiety-inducing than what it actuallis because of the heightened experiences from holidays.

Brain tricks

According to Dr. Melissa Weinberg, a research consultant and psychologist specializing in well-being and performance psychology, it’s a sign of healthy psychological functioning. “It’s just one of a series of illusions our brain fools us into believing, in the same way we think bad things are more likely to happen to others than they are to us. Somewhat ironically, the capacity to fool ourselves every single day is an indication of good mental and psychological functioning,” she explains.

“So, whether we did enjoy our holiday, and whether we’d rather be on vacation than back at work, our brain is wired to make us believe that we did, or that we would. In doing so, we pay the emotional cost for a well-enjoyed break, and we experience a comedown toward our baseline of well-being.”

Emotional exhaustion

Keeping the 'merry' in festivities takes some work. Althought it is percieved as a wonderful time, people equip themselves to 'get though it'.

In the aftermath, all coping mechanisms to handle the stress of the holidays have to be dropped.

This reveals the draining effect of putting up appearances, according to psychiatrist and author of “Thriving as an Empath,’ Dr. Judith Orloff, and psychotherapist Dr. Richard O’Connor.

Diet

The food fest of the holidays has also been mentioned as a culprit. Sugar-filled foods, alcohol, and junk food, have been linked to depressive moods. Now imagine a week-long indulgence in such diet would not leave some people feeling their best.

Getting back to routine

Acknowledge that you are recovering from an intense experience, depending on your holiday experince. The mood will pass so don't make it worse by fretting over it. If it persists, seek out help.

Get back to quality sleep, exercise and nutrition as fast and smooth as possible. Make these non-negotiable activities because they will help you adjust faster.