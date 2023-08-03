The sports category has moved to a new website.

Scientists develop drug that kills all cancerous tumours

Temi Iwalaiye

Scientists have developed a medication that kills all cancerous tumours while leaving healthy cells alone.

Breakthrough cancer drug discovered [AdobeStock]
Breakthrough cancer drug discovered [AdobeStock]

This incredible discovery brings a ray of hope to millions worldwide. The innovative drug targets and destroys all cancer tumours while causing no harm to healthy cells.

The City of Hope team's breakthrough centres around the Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen (PCNA) protein, which plays an essential role in DNA replication and repair in growing tumours.

The mutant type of PCNA has long been considered difficult to target for therapy, yet the researchers have succeeded.

The affected form of PCNA has long been thought to be difficult to target for therapy, but the researchers have done the unthinkable by creating the chemical AOH 1996, which successfully targets and kills the mutated PCNA, effectively shutting down cancer cells.

This groundbreaking therapy results from two decades of hard work in research and development. AOH1996 is named after Anna Olivia Healey (AOH), a young child born in 1996 who unfortunately lost her battle with cancer.

The drug was tested in the lab on 70 distinct cancer cells, including those originating from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin, and lung cancers, and it was found to be effective against all of them.

Temi Iwalaiye

