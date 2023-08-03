Scientists develop drug that kills all cancerous tumours

This incredible discovery brings a ray of hope to millions worldwide. The innovative drug targets and destroys all cancer tumours while causing no harm to healthy cells.

How does it work?

The City of Hope team's breakthrough centres around the Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen (PCNA) protein, which plays an essential role in DNA replication and repair in growing tumours.

The mutant type of PCNA has long been considered difficult to target for therapy, yet the researchers have succeeded.

The affected form of PCNA has long been thought to be difficult to target for therapy, but the researchers have done the unthinkable by creating the chemical AOH 1996, which successfully targets and kills the mutated PCNA, effectively shutting down cancer cells.

The story behind the name of the drug

This groundbreaking therapy results from two decades of hard work in research and development. AOH1996 is named after Anna Olivia Healey (AOH), a young child born in 1996 who unfortunately lost her battle with cancer.