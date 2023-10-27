The sports category has moved to a new website.

Phantom pregnancy: Symptoms and how to cure it

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

With this type of pregnancy, a person exhibits all the signs and symptoms of pregnancy except that there’s no pregnancy.

Phantom pregnancy
Phantom pregnancy

It is also known as pseudocyesis or false pregnancy and is a psychological condition in which a person believes they are pregnant and exhibits many of the signs and symptoms of pregnancy, despite not being pregnant.

This condition can be distressing and challenging for those experiencing it.

Signs and symptoms of phantom pregnancy:

1. Missed period: Individuals with phantom pregnancy often experience a missed menstrual period, which is a common sign of pregnancy.

2. Nausea and vomiting: Some may also experience morning sickness, similar to pregnant women.

3. Enlarged abdomen: The abdomen may appear swollen, and there can be weight gain or a perceived increase in abdominal size.

4. Breast changes: Breast tenderness and enlargement may occur.

5. Mood swings: Emotional changes and mood swings can be present.

6. Fetal movements: Some individuals even report feeling fetal movements.

It's important to note that these symptoms are not due to an actual pregnancy but are driven by psychological factors.

The exact cause of pseudocyesis is not fully understood, but it is believed to be related to a strong desire or belief to be pregnant.

Factors like stress, anxiety, and a history of fertility issues can contribute to this condition.

Who is at risk: Pseudocyesis can affect women of childbearing age, particularly those who strongly desire to become pregnant. It can also occur in men, though it is much rarer.

People who have experienced fertility issues, miscarriages, or other reproductive challenges may be at a higher risk.

Treatment and management:

1. Psychological support: The primary treatment for pseudocyesis involves providing psychological support and counseling.

A therapist or psychiatrist can help individuals explore the underlying causes of their belief in being pregnant and work through any emotional issues that may be contributing to the condition.

2. Education and explanation: Healthcare providers can play a vital role in explaining to the individual that they are not actually pregnant.

They can use medical tests, such as ultrasounds or blood tests, to confirm the absence of pregnancy.

3. Medication: In some cases, medication may be prescribed to address any underlying anxiety or depression that is exacerbating the condition.

4. Preventing future occurrences: Educating individuals about the causes and triggers of pseudocyesis can help prevent its recurrence.

Encouraging open communication and addressing emotional stressors can be valuable.

Phantom pregnancy can be distressing and emotionally challenging for those experiencing it.

It's important for individuals who suspect they may be experiencing a false pregnancy to seek medical and psychological help to address the condition and its underlying causes.

Collaboration between healthcare providers and mental health professionals is often essential in managing pseudocyesis effectively.

