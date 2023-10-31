The sports category has moved to a new website.

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Semen, the fluid produced by males during ejaculation, is primarily composed of sperm, water, and a mixture of other substances.

There is a common belief that semen may have various health benefits for women, but it's important to distinguish between these claims and scientific evidence.

  1. Fertilisation: The primary purpose of semen is to transport sperm to fertilise an egg. In the context of reproduction, semen is essential for natural conception.
  2. Sexual health: Semen is a natural lubricant which can enhance comfort during sexual intercourse. It also contains natural antimicrobial properties that may help prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs).
  3. Sperm allergies: Some women may be allergic to proteins in semen, which can cause localised allergic reactions or symptoms such as itching, burning, or redness. In rare cases, this can lead to a more severe allergic response.
  4. Psychological factors: Some people believe that semen can have mood-enhancing effects due to compounds like endorphins and serotonin, but the evidence is scarce.
  5. Skin benefits: There are claims that semen can improve the complexion or have anti-ageing properties when applied topically. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim, and using semen in this way could potentially introduce risks, such as infection.
  6. Nutritional content: Semen contains various nutrients, including fructose, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), calcium, citric acid, zinc, and more. However, the concentrations are relatively low, and there are more reliable dietary sources for these nutrients.

It's crucial to note that any potential benefits of semen are highly speculative, often lack scientific support, and must be weighed against potential risks.

Additionally, using semen for purposes other than its biological function (fertilisation) can carry health risks, including the transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) if a partner is infected.

In sum, there is no conclusive scientific evidence to support the idea that semen has substantial health benefits for women beyond its role in reproduction.

