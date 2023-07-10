The sports category has moved to a new website.

The right way to use body scrubs for glowing skin

Anna Ajayi

You may have been using body scrubs incorrectly. Let's find out the proper way to use scrubs for a smoother and softer complexion that glows.

Regular exfoliation equals a healthy, glowing skin [CreativeMarket]
You're not alone. Many people unknowingly miss out on the benefits of body scrubs due to incorrect usage.

In this guide, we will explain the secrets to exfoliation done right and show you the correct way to use body scrubs for truly glowing skin. But before we get into the how, lets start with the what:

Body scrub is a skincare product designed to exfoliate and rejuvenate the skin. It typically consists of granules, such as sugar or salt, suspended in a moisturizing base, rich with oils or other nourishing ingredients.

Body scrubs should typically be used once to three times per week. [Pinterest]
When gently massaged onto the skin, the scrub helps slough off dead skin cells, unclog pores, and stimulate blood circulation. The end result reveals smooth, radiant skin that looks overall refreshed.

Step 1: Choose the right body scrub: Make sure to first choose a body scrub that suits your skin type. Consider factors such as the scrub's ingredients, fragrance, and texture.

Step 2: Prepare your skin: Before using the body scrub, ensure your skin is clean and damp. Take a warm shower or soak in a bath to soften your skin and open up the pores. This allows the scrub to work more effectively.

Step 3: Take a moderate amount: Scoop out a moderate amount of body scrub from the container. Start with a small handful and add more if needed..

Step 4: Apply in gentle circular motions: Begin applying the body scrub to your skin using gentle circular motions. Start from your feet and work your way up, focusing on dry and rough areas, such as elbows, knees, and heels. Avoid applying too much pressure when scrubbing to prevent skin irritation.

Step 5: Pay attention to problem areas: Give extra attention to areas with specific concerns, such as cellulite and stretch marks. Gently massage the scrub onto these areas to help stimulate circulation and improve their appearance.

Step 6: Rinse thoroughly: Once you've thoroughly scrubbed your body, get under the shower or into the bath and rinse off the scrub using warm water. Make sure to remove all the scrub particles from your skin.

Step 7: Dry and moisturise: After rinsing, gently pat your skin dry with a towel. While your skin is still slightly damp, apply a body lotion or moisturiser to lock in moisture and maximise exfoliation benefits.

This depends on various factors such as your skin type, sensitivity, and the specific product you're using. Normally, it is recommended to use a body scrub 1-3 times a week.

Using a body scrub too frequently can irritate or damage the skin, especially if you have sensitive or delicate skin.

It's important to listen to your skin and observe how it responds to exfoliation. If you notice any signs of irritation or excessive dryness, reduce how much you use it or switch to a gentler exfoliating method.

Always follow the instructions provided by the product manufacturer for the recommended amount of use.

It’s also best to consult with a dermatologist or skincare professional for personalised advice based on your specific skin needs and concerns.

