TikToker bullied for bad teeth, gets repose from Spice Diana

Samson Waswa

A Ugandan female TikToker who was recently bullied for having deformed teeth has been given a reason to smile again, courtesy of musician Spice Diana.

TikToker Goretti had her teeth fixed last weekend courtesy of Spice Diana
TikToker Goretti had her teeth fixed last weekend courtesy of Spice Diana

The artist last weekend intervened to provide a fully paid visit to the dentist for the young Tiktoker, to have her misaligned front teeth corrected.

The Tiktoker identified only as Goretti had a nightmare early last week when one of her makeup videos went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the comments, the majority of the users ridiculed and made fun of her dental.

Everybody was telling me to get my teeth fixed,” Goretti said

Goretti had her teeth fixed last weekend
Goretti had her teeth fixed last weekend pulse uganda

They said I should not be smiling at all because I have bad teeth. It caused me a lot of stress when I read the comments, I even had to take a break from work for some time.”

Goretti, whose day job involves bridal decorations, says since then she has not been able to return to the platform to post videos as she was doing almost on a daily.

When her makeup video went viral, she says, she was contacted by people from I Dental Care, who told her that singer Spice Diana had sponsored a corrective procedure for her teeth.

Diana, (real names Hajara Namukwaya) is the brand ambassador for the clinic located in downtown Kampala.

Spice Diana also had her mother's teeth fixed recently
Spice Diana also had her mother's teeth fixed recently pulse uganda

Speaking from the clinic, Dentist Ibrahim Musisi said they decided to use braces on Goretti to correct for the misalignment.

It seems she had some bad extractions when she was still young which caused her front teeth to grow out of shape. For now, we shall use braces which in about 8 months she should be able to have the teeth fixed,” he said.

Dental braces are devices used to align and straighten teeth and help position them with regard to a person's bite, while also aiming to improve dental health.

As the clinic’s brand ambassador, Diana has helped a number of people get free treatment from I Dental including her mother Beatrice Nantale.

