RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

​Turmeric: 6 unique ways to use this ingredient

Berlinda Entsie

Turmeric is synonymous in almost every household. It’s an integral part of our cuisine and home remedies.

Turmeric
Turmeric

Long known as the ingredient that gives curry its golden hue, turmeric is now capturing attention for its medicinal qualities.

That’s because it contains curcumin, a substance with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It’s been touted as a remedy for everything from everyday digestive ills like heartburn and indigestion to serious conditions like arthritis and cancer.

Here are some unconventional ways turmeric is used.

  • Add it to tea

Adding a pinch of turmeric cannot just prevent infections; due to the antioxidants present, it can also keep cancer at bay.

  • As a natural plaster

For small sprains, there’s hardly any need to rush to the doctor. A mixture of turmeric and calcium carbonate can help set the muscle quickly.

  • ​Cleanse liver

The impact of turmeric on improving liver function has been well established. Having a glass of turmeric water with a pinch of black pepper in the morning can help cleanse the liver.

  • To whiten teeth

Sounds totally unbelievable, right? But turmeric along with some baking soda and salt can help in the whitening of teeth when applied regularly.

  • Soaking vegetables

Being rich in antibacterial properties, soaking veggies in warm water to which some vinegar and turmeric have been added can get rid of germs.

  • Pain reliever

Turmeric is also used as a powerful pain reliever if used consistently. The spice is reputed to relieve arthritis pain as well. Studies seem to support turmeric for pain relief, with many noting that the natural effects of turmeric worked just as well as traditional medicinal painkillers such as ibuprofen, particularly in people with arthritis in their knees.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

​Turmeric: 6 unique ways to use this ingredient

​Turmeric: 6 unique ways to use this ingredient

5 body language signs you're about to break up

5 body language signs you're about to break up

5 parenting tips to raise children in the digital age

5 parenting tips to raise children in the digital age

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Meta outlines new measure to protect teens from bullying

Meta outlines new measure to protect teens from bullying

Guide to surviving the 2022 World Cup for people who don't care about football

Guide to surviving the 2022 World Cup for people who don't care about football

For women: Here's what wearing makeup to the gym can do to your skin

For women: Here's what wearing makeup to the gym can do to your skin

Top 5 wealthiest fashion companies in the world

Top 5 wealthiest fashion companies in the world

DIY Recipes: How to make sweet potato biscuits

DIY Recipes: How to make sweet potato biscuits

Trending

Spending time with your kids is important [NBCNews]

5 parenting tips to raise children in the digital age

5 amazing benefits of talking to yourself regularly

5 amazing benefits of talking to yourself regularly

Turmeric

​Turmeric: 6 unique ways to use this ingredient

Why developing self-efficacy should be your priority in 2023

Why developing self-efficacy should be your priority in 2023