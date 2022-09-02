The dark spots are natural, harmless and painless but some people would rather they not have them at all.
What you need to know about ‘strawberry legs’ and their treatment
If you have noticed dark spots spread out on your legs, where your body hairs used to be, after shaving then you might have Strawberry Legs. This is a condition that gets its name from the resemblance to the strawberry fruit and has its beginnings inside the pores of your skin.
According to wax therapist Rosie Khandwala, your dotted after-shave skin might be a result of one of these two conditions:
Hyperpigmentation
This condition makes some areas of the skin daker than others, this can cause the site of the hair follicle to appear dark, brown, red or pink, and even patches, depending on the skin complexion.
Folliculitis
This is an infection of hair follicles which causes a rash, spots or Keratosis Pilaris. Keratosis Pilaris refers to the build up of keratin in the skin pores, and it might make the skin appear like goosebumps or 'plucked chicken skin'.
How do strawberry legs come about?
One of the causes of strawberry legs is clogged pores from a build up of oil and dead skin which sometimes also causes trapped hairs.
Therapist Khandwala says that failure to do proper skin care after shaving, which includes moisturising, is a common cause.
Lastly, a fungal infection could be the culprit. This requires medication in the form of a prescription cream, and it might persist even when you change your shaving habits.
How to treat strawberry legs
In most cases they are cost effective and relatively easy to treat using:
Exfoliation
A home remedy combination of fresh yoghurt with oatmeal, ground coffee and honey. The yoghurt is a natural cleanser and the mixture makes for an effective exfoliator.
Make the mixture to last you a couple of days because it can be inconveniencing to make it everyday. Exfoliate regularly and keep the skin moisturised and soft often.
Acne treatments
Unless its a fungal infection, apply acne products with salicylic or glycolic acid. These acids are common in products prescribed for acne treatment but they offer more effective exfoliation.
Preventing strawberry legs from returning
Once you are clear of the spots, revise your hair removal routine.
Instead of shaving, try other hair removal methods like hot wax or sugar wax. Wax removes the hairs from their roots while opening the skin pores.
