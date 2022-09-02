What you need to know about ‘strawberry legs’ and their treatment

According to wax therapist Rosie Khandwala, your dotted after-shave skin might be a result of one of these two conditions:

Hyperpigmentation

This condition makes some areas of the skin daker than others, this can cause the site of the hair follicle to appear dark, brown, red or pink, and even patches, depending on the skin complexion.

Folliculitis

This is an infection of hair follicles which causes a rash, spots or Keratosis Pilaris. Keratosis Pilaris refers to the build up of keratin in the skin pores, and it might make the skin appear like goosebumps or 'plucked chicken skin'.

How do strawberry legs come about?

One of the causes of strawberry legs is clogged pores from a build up of oil and dead skin which sometimes also causes trapped hairs.

Therapist Khandwala says that failure to do proper skin care after shaving, which includes moisturising, is a common cause.

Lastly, a fungal infection could be the culprit. This requires medication in the form of a prescription cream, and it might persist even when you change your shaving habits.

How to treat strawberry legs

In most cases they are cost effective and relatively easy to treat using:

Exfoliation

A home remedy combination of fresh yoghurt with oatmeal, ground coffee and honey. The yoghurt is a natural cleanser and the mixture makes for an effective exfoliator.

Make the mixture to last you a couple of days because it can be inconveniencing to make it everyday. Exfoliate regularly and keep the skin moisturised and soft often.

Acne treatments

Unless its a fungal infection, apply acne products with salicylic or glycolic acid. These acids are common in products prescribed for acne treatment but they offer more effective exfoliation.

Preventing strawberry legs from returning

Once you are clear of the spots, revise your hair removal routine.